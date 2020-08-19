IMI reports increased interest from Careers Advisors in automotive apprenticeships

Automotive sector professional body @The_IMI sees uplift in Careers Advisors calling for insight into its #apprenticeships ahead of #GCSE #ResultsDay
Ahead of GCSE results day, the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) is reporting a significant uplift in Careers Advisors asking for insight into the career opportunities the sector offers.
Jo Hollingdale, Careers & Student Membership Manager at the IMI believes the year-on-year increase in calls from Careers Advisors could be attributed to several factors.
“We are tremendously excited to see the increased interest from Careers Advisors”, explained Jo. “We believe the fact that automotive offers such a wide range of job roles – from vehicle technicians on light and heavy vehicles including the new generation of electric vehicles, to sales and training positions - is one of the key reasons it is attracting increased interest from students, and their Careers Advisors, this year. We also believe the rapid career progression potential of the sector is appealing to students who may be feeling right now that doing A-levels and going onto university in two years’ time isn’t necessarily right for them.
“The fact that automotive is at the forefront of technological development – from electrification to autonomous and connected driving – is also likely to be attracting a new generation of individuals.
“The government’s commitment to apprenticeships – as announced by the Chancellor in July – is also likely to have re-ignited interest in this vocational career route.
“The key message we are giving Careers Advisors is that 16 and 17 year olds starting a Level 1 or 2 automotive course now at their Further Education college will gain the right foundations to then consider a Level 3 apprenticeship with an employer as the UK economy recovers from the effects of COVID-19.”
The IMI AutoCity website has a huge amount of information and advice and the IMI’s handy Insider’s Guide to Automotive Apprenticeships provides students and their advisors with help to plan the next step on their career ladder. The IMI team can also be contacted direct for assistance at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., via twitter @IMICareers or message on Instagram @imiautocity.
-END-
For media enquiries please contact:
Wendy Harrison
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
T: +44 (0) 20 977 9132
M: +44 (0) 7850 372469
About the IMI
The IMI is the professional body for individuals working in the motor industry, and the authoritative voice of the sector.
IMI is transforming the automotive industry by setting, upholding and promoting professional standards - driving skills acquisition, establishing clearer career paths, and boosting public confidence. IMI’s online Professional Register is here to make sure consumers are in skilled, competent and trustworthy hands.
Please visit www.theimi.org.uk to find out more.
Follow us on Twitter - @The_IMI
Find us on Facebook - www.facebook.com/theimipage
Wendy Harrison
HSL | Managing Director
Telephone: 020 8977 9132
Mobile: 07850 372469
Address: St James House |9-15 St James Road |Surbiton |Surrey | KT6 4QH
Website: www.harrisonsadler.com
Please note that the sender does not accept any liability for email viruses and it is your responsibility to scan this email and any attachment(s). If you are not an intended recipient of this email, please be advised that you have received it in error. In which case you should not disclose, copy or distribute the contents to any person(s) and immediately notify This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.