£6k for prospective students who can lead the charge for change in the world of construction

Construction Scotland Innovation Centre (@CScotIC) is today (19 Aug) calling on students with a passion for innovation and disruption to help lead the charge for change in the construction sector.

CSIC is looking to galvanise forward-thinking attitudes by launching its Built Environment Innovation MSc Fund 2020-21, calling on prospective students who want to play a part in tackling climate change, to take the lead on significant technical advancements in the construction world and to be involved in finding that one simple creative idea that can completely transform the way the sector operates.

From the rise of 3D printing, allowing companies to print out entire buildings, to virtual reality software being used in the planning stages of construction, the opportunities for creative and disruptive thinking students are endless and successful innovation enables businesses to punch above their weight. It saves time and money. It breeds new opportunities. And, ultimately, it can give companies a competitive edge when looking to grow.

There are up to 20 places, each with £6,530 funding available, to help support candidates who are looking to carve a career and look to change the future of the built environment sector.

The grant will encourage new talent into Scotland’s construction landscape and to apply, CSIC is asking that students have an interest in bringing a creative thinking solution to the built environment sector and that they can support and work on a research project during their programme of study that can be applied directly to the industry.

Stephen Good, Chief Executive at CSIC, said: “Some of the most important solutions and innovative ideas come from those on the ground. Creating this opportunity for the future innovators of the construction world to develop their ideas is key to changing the sector. This is an exciting opportunity for students to be part of real transformational change together with industry, helping to set a new direction post lockdown as we build back better to create a built environment that works effectively for people, business and our economy.

“Construction and the built environment are changing, and the skills needed are wide ranging, including digital, climate change logistics, engineering, design and robotics. The demand for skilled professionals in the industry sector remains high and the opportunities are countless. The MSc funding offers people a real opportunity to create a career that positively impacts everyone through the physical spaces we inhabit.”

Dale Johnstone, who benefited from CSIC’s MSc grant in 2016/17, said:

“I would encourage anyone interested in developing their skills and prospects of a career in the built environment sector to apply for the MSc Grant on offer from CSIC. The access to industry experts within the sector was incredible.

“I was partnered with the Scottish Borders Council as part of their Engineering and Design department and after the programme secured a full-time role at the Council. This new role allowed me to be a part of several civil engineering projects across the Borders, from the design stage right up to construction. I take great pride in being able to provide projects which have significant benefits to the local community and which continue to improve and shape the world we live in.”

Students can apply with an industry partner already in mind or CSIC can help find a partner from the wide network of contacts the Innovation Centre already has. During the programme, students will work closely with their chosen industry partner and have access to a number of skilled mentors, workshops and the chance to connect with experts across the sector.

Who is eligible for the MSc grant?

We’re looking for passionate students from across all areas of the built environment or related fields who feel they can make a difference to the way we create our physical spaces and infrastructure. Candidates should:

Enrolled or applying for an MSc within our partner Universities – visit the website for more details

A UK or EU student

Be from either construction-related courses or wider but with an interest in bringing an innovative solution to the built environment

Have an innovative idea for a research project that can be applied directly with industry

You can apply with an industry partner already secured but you don’t have to, we can help with that, but you must work with an industry partner throughout your MSc

Be connected to any University in Scotland

Terms and conditions

A full application form must be completed. CSIC will fund your MSc Student fees up to the maximum £6,530 if your application is successful. The funding can only be used for fees. It will be paid direct to your university. You must be studying at a Scottish university. If your fees are more than £6,530 the university must agree to waive the fee. You must be an EU student. You must work with an industry partner throughout your MSc and your research should be made available to them. You are required to complete a final case study on completion of your course and which may be published on CSIC channels.