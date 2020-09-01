London Tech event brings together the most inspiring and celebrated minds

#FutureofWork - Technology and the #NewNormal @LdnTechWeek #LTW 2020 launches today showcasing the best of global tech and how it will play a crucial role in helping us navigate the challenges facing our changing world.

Europe’s most influential tech event, which runs from Sept 1st-11th, will look at the impact of the technology ecosystem on the key issues of our age including health, education, security, the future of work and the socio-economic inclusion of women, BAME and under-represented groups.

London Tech Week drives key connections and conversations which will shape the future of the sector in the UK and across the world and features keynote speakers from Government, Tech and Science.

The event this year features some of the biggest names in tech including Eric Schmidt, former CEO & Chairman, Google // Co-Founder, Schmidt Futures, and Jack Dorsey, CEO and Co-Founder of Square and CEO of Twitter. We will also hear from Matt Hancock MP the Secretary of State for Health, Caroline Dinenage MP Minister of State for Digital and Culture, Dr Indra Joshi Director of AI at NHSX, and Howard Boville, Senior Vice President, IBM Hybrid Cloud and former Chief Technology Officer for Bank of America.

We’re also delighted to be hosting musician, composer and tech enthusiast Nile Rodgers who will be leading our discussions on diversity and inclusion.

Despite the current climate, the UK tech sector remains in robust form and continues to play a key part in driving the economy, according to new data.

Against a backdrop of job losses in many sectors, the digital tech sector is starting to show signs of recovery and companies have gained confidence in the last few weeks, as demonstrated by a sharp uptick in jobs advertised online.

The Digital Economy Council and Tech Nation will publish a preview next week (8th Sept) of its Bright Tech Future report, out this autumn, which will reveal the extent to which tech companies have returned to hiring in recent weeks. The report will show tech now employs 2.93m people and that five cities outside London now have more than a fifth of their workforce employed in the digital tech economy.

Gerry Grimstone, Minister for Investment, said:

“Tech is playing an ever increasing role in all sectors, demonstrated in the UK’s great tech story, where opportunities for investors and UK businesses looking to export in sectors like healthcare, finance and education continue to grow.

“And we want this to continue. As we strike trade deals around the world, we will work with trading partners to set global standards and create cutting-edge provisions in key policy areas like AI, data and digital to make it easier for businesses to trade.

“The next two weeks are a real celebration of all that London and the whole of the UK has to offer and I look forward to seeing how the many events, discussions and meetings become commercial opportunities at home and abroad for tech firms in the UK.”

Carolyn Dawson, Managing Director of Informa Tech, said:

“The UK continues to innovate as a cutting-edge tech hub and as one of the world’s most open and welcoming markets despite the challenging climate we find ourselves living in.

“The power of tech is more important than ever as we respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. London Tech Week is an opportunity to bring the tech community together to find solutions and to ensure the survival of many of our businesses.

“As a sector we have the talent and ambition matched with the ability to forge and shape solutions for many in the world.

“We look forward to inviting a truly global audience to this exciting and highly accessible virtual event.”

At this year’s London Tech Week, the focus on curated virtual content will enable wider international audiences to join the conversation and connect with the global tech community by simply logging on to the London Tech Week platform.

Key themes and speakers:

Global Impact

This will explore development and trends within Med Tech with a particular focus on how technology is playing a crucial role in the fight against COVID-19.

The Founders Forum HealthTech Summit delivers a stellar lineup including - The Rt Hon Matt Hancock the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden, Dr Indra Joshi Director of AI at NHSX, Dominic King, UK Lead & Medical Director at Google Health and Matthew Gould, CEO of NHSX.

The event brings together the most inspiring and celebrated minds from healthcare systems and digital health industries to ignite meaningful discussion and debate on the most pressing topics in global health.

How technology is making a difference in the battle against climate change will also feature during some of the highly engaging Global Impact sessions.

People and Skills

This encompasses diversity & inclusion, with a particular focus on women with the much-anticipated accelerateHER sessions, and the future of work.

Key speakers on the future of work include: Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, Kike Oniwinde Founder & CEO of BYP Network, Caroline Dinenage MP Minister of State for Digital and Culture and Vanessa Gilardi, Head of HR for Wealth Management International, Royal Bank of Canada.

On diversity, key speakers include: Nile Rodgers, Co-Founder & Chairman of We Are Family Foundation, Jameela Jamil, Presenter and Activist and Scarlett Curtis, Writer and Activist.

Technologies & Industry The AI Summit is the foremost conference and exhibition dedicated to AI and will showcase how the technology is transcending every area of business and society today. From global conglomerates to SMEs, from CIOs to heads of functions, AI is fueling operational and commercial evolution at a light-speed pace. Key speakers include: Guus Dekkers CTO of Tesco and Warren East CEO of Rolls-Royce, and Howard Boville, Senior Vice President, IBM Hybrid Cloud and former Chief Technology Officer for Bank of America. The Founders of the Future Forum Bringing entrepreneurs and investors together, the Forum connects, informs and inspires future founders and highlights the UK’s most promising emerging tech talent. Key speakers include: Eric Schmidt Former CEO & Chairman of Google // Co-Founder of Schmidt Futures and Nile Rodgers Co-Founder & Chairman of We Are Family Foundation. Leaders, Investment & Innovation The Global Leaders Innovation Summit will connect innovators and entrepreneurs to accelerate growth and drive positive change to explore how the tech ecosystem is working together to enable new futures where tech is for everyone and impactful innovation thrives. Key speakers include: Alex Mahon CEO of Channel 4, Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden, Min-Liang Tan Co-Founder & CEO of Razer and Oli Barrett MBE Serial Co-Founder & Host at Connector Unit.

Janet Coyle, Managing Director for Business, London & Partners, said:

“The coronavirus pandemic has demonstrated the fundamental role that technology plays in society today and the role it must continue to play as we face the new normal. London and the UK are home to an array of tech businesses that are driving innovation and change and London Tech Week is an excellent opportunity to convene the global tech community to address some of our most pressing challenges and drive forward conversations. We look forward to welcoming a global audience to join us and shape the future of the tech sector.”

Russ Shaw, founder of Tech London Advocates & Global Tech Advocates and Chairman, London Tech Week Advisory Committee, said:

“When the country went into lockdown, tech played an instrumental role in keeping businesses open and families connected. On the road to recovery, Britain will again call upon its unrivalled population of tech entrepreneurs to supercharge growth – those that are pioneering innovations in health, in financial inclusion, in cyber security and more.

“Technology has an even greater role to play in helping people to feel safe, in supporting the next stage of our NHS, in protecting livelihoods and in defining our international competitiveness.

“London Tech Week puts the country’s digital ecosystem on show to the world and demonstrates that through virtually bringing the tech community together we can help to tackle the issues the sector is yet to get right and spearhead all that should be celebrated and indeed accelerated.”

Organised by Informa Tech, a founding partner of London Tech Week, the event will also feature an impressive line-up of other speakers and events showcasing the latest transformational innovations within technology.

Visitors to Europe’s most influential virtual festival of technology will be able to see major tech brands such as IBM, Intel, and Google and a host of key entrepreneurs, policy makers, start-ups and international talent.

Sreeram Visvanathan, Chief Executive, IBM UK and Ireland, said:

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been a turning point for many organisations. The experience of lockdown has emphasised the criticality of areas including remote working, business agility, digital customer engagement, and supply chain continuity. Seizing this imminent opportunity to drive change requires making the right IT architecture choices now, accelerating disruption and embarking on a journey towards an open and secure cloud architecture to drive greater digital transformation. London Tech Week will provide an essential forum for starting these collaborations and conversations in such unprecedented times.”

Adrian Criddle, UK General Manager and Vice President, Intel, said:

“Being a part of London Tech week is so valuable right now. Intel is a catalyst for technology innovation and creates products that revolutionise the way we live. The last several months have taught us more than ever how important technology is to keep us connected. Being part of this event, successfully delivered through a virtual format, is testament to that.”