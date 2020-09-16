 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Scotland's college sector is in strong position to contribute to international growth

Details
Hits: 262

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
CDN logo

Today (16 September 2020), College Development Network (CDN) published a research report which shows that Scotland’s college sector is in a strong position to contribute to Scotland’s international ambitions.

International Ambitions – An Analysis of Internationalisation Across the Scottish College Sector is the first report of its kind for colleges in the UK. It was commissioned by CDN with the support of the Scottish Government, Scottish Development International, and British Council Scotland. CDN’s partners at the Association of Colleges conducted the research.

The report follows on from the publication of The Cumberford-Little Report, One Tertiary System: Agile, Collaborative, Inclusive, which was commissioned by the Scottish Government to consider what more Scottish colleges can do to help improve business performance and productivity. Among its recommendations, The Cumberford-Little Report suggests that the sector’s fledgling export successes could be widened across the sector, in line with Scottish Government international ambitions.

International Ambitions set out to test this recommendation. The report finds an evidence base that tells a powerful story about Scotland’s college sector overseas, and the areas where the sector has a unique contribution to make.

It explores college strengths and opportunities for growth and discovers consensus that colleges are agile, distinctive and ambitious - an attractive proposition to international governments and inward investment.

The report describes colleges as ‘anchor’ institutions, which are well placed to act as ‘enablers’ of internationalisation given their responsibility to reflect the needs of industry, government, and internationally competitive skills.

The development of a collective vision for internationalisation and a greater understanding of the opportunities available in a new future can help colleges to approach the change, challenge and complexity of internationalisation.

The report concludes that while international activity may be disrupted by Covid-19, the role of Scotland’s colleges and their orientation to internationalisation remains highly relevant as countries around the world seek to upskill and reskill their workforce.

Ivan McKee MSP, Minister for Trade, Investment and Innovation, said:

‘I welcome the publication of this important report on the college sector. The report amplifies the key role that the Scottish college sector can play in achieving our international ambitions, including growing Scotland’s exports and attracting inward investment.

‘As we emerge from the COVID crisis Scottish colleges have an opportunity to maximise their international impact by working with countries around the world to help upskill and reskill their workforce.’

Barton Peveril Learning Support Assistant Wins National Teaching Award
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College Learning Support Assistant Laura Ste
The Foundation for Education Development convenes a national celebration of the 150th Anniversary of State Education
Sector News
The Foundation for Education Development (@FedEducation) convenes a na
New dedicated helpline to report covid-19 in educational settings
Sector News
@EducationGovUK launch a new service so that schools, colleges or earl

Jim Metcalfe, Chief Executive of CDN, said:

‘I am delighted to introduce this important piece of work, and CDN’s first major piece of research coming out of our new three-year Strategic Framework, at a time when colleges are poised to make a major contribution to Scotland’s economic revival. The report provides a compelling rationale for the role of colleges in Scotland’s economic and international ambitions.’

Lucy Young, Head of Education, British Council Scotland, said:

‘We are delighted to support the publication of this research that clearly shows the vital role that Scotland’s colleges play in connecting educators and students around the world, and in providing the skills needed for communities in the future. 

‘We know that the college sector is a distinct asset for Scotland and the UK and a growing component of our global reputation. We also know that the current pandemic will have a lasting impact on the sector. This report provides valuable insight into how colleges can help maintain international partnerships and build understanding, both vital as we face current challenges.’

Neil Francis, Director of Global Trade at Scottish Development International, said: 

‘CDN’s report is most welcome and reinforces the potential of Scotland’s colleges to internationalise.

‘This report chimes with the Scottish Government’s priorities set out in its A Trading Nation – a plan for growing Scotland’s exports strategy, which makes clear there is untapped potential for colleges to work collaboratively with exporters to deliver trade opportunities in our priority markets.

‘As we carefully emerge from the COVID-19 crisis, international trade will be essential to Scotland’s economic recovery.  SDI looks forward to continuing to work with CDN to support the sector’s global ambitions.’

You may also be interested in these articles:

Barton Peveril Learning Support Assistant Wins National Teaching Award
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College Learning Support Assistant Laura Ste
The Foundation for Education Development convenes a national celebration of the 150th Anniversary of State Education
Sector News
The Foundation for Education Development (@FedEducation) convenes a na
New dedicated helpline to report covid-19 in educational settings
Sector News
@EducationGovUK launch a new service so that schools, colleges or earl
Mural art transforms Waltham Forest College steps part of The William Morris Design Line and London Design Festival
Sector News
The new William Morris Design Line is a local community-focused design
MK College courses achieve astonishing success
Sector News
Students taking courses in Business Administration and Customer Servic
Free business school workshop series to help businesses survive COVID-19
Sector News
Trinity Business School (@TCDBusiness) has partnered with Ibec (@ibec_
Record nominations expected as 5th annual Our Health Heroes launches, recognising those at the heart of our NHS and care sector
Sector News
The national healthcare awards dedicated to shining a light on support
Union puts Government and employers on notice as it launches Covid monitoring in colleges and universities
Sector News
Colleges and universities need to ensure they have proper plans in pla
Kirklees College welcomes students to its KC Community
Sector News
@KirkleesCollege has launched its #KCcommunity to support its students
Announcing, the winner of Best Health and Social Care EPA Organisation 2020
Sector News
#EPAO Prepare to Achieve (@Prepare_Achieve), a specialist End-Point As
Former Barnsley College student celebrates Degree success
Sector News
Former Barnsley College student, Rachel Scott, is celebrating achievin
Times are tough, but Innovative Alliance are here to support job seekers into employment
Sector News
Supporting adults into employment through education and training is wh

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4930)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page