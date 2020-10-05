City & Guilds win T Levels contract in engineering and manufacturing

@CityandGuilds in collaboration with specialist engineering awarding organisation @EAL_awards, were awarded the contracts to deliver three engineering and manufacturing T Levels, following a tender process. This is following the success of our winning partnership to deliver construction qualifications in Wales and the T Level in Construction: Building Services Engineering last year. They are:

• Engineering and Manufacturing: Manufacturing, Processing and Control

• Engineering and Manufacturing: Maintenance, Installation and Repair

• Engineering and Manufacturing: Design and Development

In addition, City & Guilds has also been awarded the contract to deliver a T Level in Business and Administration: Management and Administration.

The introduction of T levels forms a major shift in the provision of technical education for students post 16 in England, offering an alternative to A Levels and apprenticeships.

David Phillips, Managing Director - City & Guilds, said:

“We are absolutely honoured to have been awarded the contracts to deliver three engineering and manufacturing T Levels and the business and administration T Level. These qualifications will help shape the lives of many young people by giving them a great start in their careers.

“We are looking forward to collaborating once again with EAL to deliver qualifications in the engineering sector following our successful partnership in the construction sector. We are also hugely excited to develop the Business and Administration T Level using the experience and expertise in our leadership and management business ILM.”

“As the next generation enters the workforce, they will be facing unprecedented challenges as well as new opportunities and we are honoured to get the opportunity to take on a larger role helping to equip these learners with the skills they will need to flourish in their careers.”

Alison Parkes, Managing Director of EAL, added:

“We are delighted to have been awarded the engineering and manufacturing T Levels in partnership with City & Guilds. Bringing our understanding and expertise in the engineering sector, we are immensely proud to be able to continue to reshape the skills landscape.

“Our mission is to build on last year’s successes to collaborate with central government, senior industry leaders and employers to spearhead creating the best skills development solutions for the future.”

“Engineering is one of the most critical industries underpinning the country’s economy and infrastructure development and we appreciate the significant role we have to play in ensuring employers are able to secure workers with these skills, as well as ensuring learners are well equipped to embark on careers in this sector.”

EAL is the specialist skills partner and awarding organisation for the engineering and manufacturing industry. Its industry expertise coupled with its commitment to quality and unrivalled service levels make it the perfect partnership for City & Guilds.

Engineering has formed a core part of the City & Guilds offer over the past 140 years leaving the business ideally placed to play a bigger role in creating the skills the UK economy needs to prosper in the future. Since the creation of City & Guilds at the time of the second industrial revolution, our purpose has been to help people, organisations and economies develop their skills to grow.

The four T Level qualifications will form part of the third wave of T Levels, which go live in 2022. These complement City & Guilds/EAL existing T Level partnership, for Construction: On-site Construction and Building Services Engineering, currently under development and due to go live in September 2021.

ILM, a City & Guilds Group business, specialises in developing Leadership and Management qualifications meaning the business has the knowledge and expertise needed to develop the T Level in Business and Administration: Management and Administration. The business will be able to offer young people a fantastic opportunity to gain hands on experience and important theoretical knowledge of how businesses operate, and how they can have a meaningful impact when they enter the workforce.

The first T Levels were made available to students from September 2020. Aimed primarily at 16-18-year-old learners, the new qualifications are designed to offer a path for learners wishing to enter skilled professions. All T Level courses – which will provide learners with the equivalent of 3 A Levels – have been developed in collaboration with employers and businesses to ensure they meet the needs of the industry and prepare learners for the workplace.

Jennifer Coupland, chief executive of Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE), said:

“I would like to congratulate everyone on delivering another important step forward for T Levels. It is fantastic that this has been achieved on schedule despite all the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These exciting new qualifications will be a fantastic option for young people across several of the economy’s key employment sectors. We look forward at the Institute to helping to ensure their long-term success.”