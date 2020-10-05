 
Contracts signed for third wave of T Levels

Details
@CityandGuilds and @Pearson have signed contracts with @IfATechEd to deliver the third wave of exciting new #TLevels 

Apprenticeships minister Gillian Keegan and the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (the Institute) are delighted with this important step forward

Significant progress has been made towards the launch of the third wave of ground-breaking new T Levels.

Following a competitive bidding process overseen by the Institute, City & Guilds will develop, deliver and award qualifications in:

  • Engineering, manufacturing, processing and control
  • Maintenance, installation and repair for engineering and manufacturing
  • Design and development for engineering and manufacturing
  • Management and administration.

Pearson will develop, deliver and award qualifications in:

  • Finance
  • Accounting.

These will form the third phase of T Levels to be taught in classrooms across the country from September 2022 – two years on from when the first T Levels launched this month.

Gillian Keegan100x100Gillian Keegan, Apprenticeships and Skills Minister said:

“Now more than ever, it’s vital we support students to gain the skills they need to progress and employers and our economy need to grow.

“T Levels are a fantastic opportunity to learn valuable skills, in a wide range of professions, that will help students to progress into work, a higher level apprenticeship or on to university.“Many have gone above and beyond to make sure this milestone for T Levels is achieved. I want to thank everyone for their continued hard work and I look forward to seeing these new qualifications launch in 2022.”

Jennifer Coupland 100x100Jennifer Coupland, chief executive of the Institute, said:

“I would like to congratulate everyone on delivering another important step forward for T Levels.

"It is fantastic that this has been achieved on schedule despite all the challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic.

“These exciting new qualifications will be a fantastic option for young people across several of the economy’s key employment sectors.

"We look forward at the Institute to helping to ensure their long-term success.”

In an exclusive article, Jennifer told FE News how T Levels are a source of pride and optimism.

T Levels combine classroom theory, practical learning and a 3-month (minimum 45 days) industry placement with an employer to make sure students have real experience of the workplace. 

They provide the knowledge and experience needed to open the door to highly skilled employment, an apprenticeship or higher-level study.

NCFE and Pearson are now delivering the first 3 T Levels - for education and childcare; digital production, design and development; and design, surveying and planning for construction - which students began studying this month.

NCFE and City & Guilds are developing more T Levels for launch next academic year - covering digital business services; digital support services; health, healthcare science, and science; and onsite construction and building services engineering.

City & Guilds and Pearson can now start work on wave 3.

David Phillips Mar20 100x100David Phillips, managing director for City & Guilds, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to have been awarded the contracts to deliver three engineering and manufacturing T Levels and the business and administration T Level. These qualifications will help shape the lives of many young people by giving them a great start in their careers.

“As the next generation enters the workforce, they will be facing unprecedented challenges as well as new opportunities and we are honoured to get the opportunity to take on a larger role helping to equip these learners with the skills they will need to flourish in their careers.”

CindyRampersaud100x100Cindy Rampersaud, Senior Vice President at Pearson UK, said:

"We are delighted to be delivering the finance and accounting T Level pathways from September 2022.  We look forward to supporting learners as they begin their programmes of study, and playing our part in developing talent in two areas which are so vital for our economy.

"We will draw on our experience of delivering first wave T Levels in the construction and digital pathways, as well as our longstanding collaboration and partnership with government, employers and providers to design, develop and deliver world-class qualifications."

