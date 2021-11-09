Debating the provision of school-based counselling services

NAHT comments on school-based counselling ahead of @HouseofCommons debate
Commenting as the House of Commons is scheduled to debate the provision of school-based counselling services today (9 Nov),
Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said:
“Support for children and young people’s mental health and wellbeing is more important now than ever after the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and its resulting lockdowns, with record numbers needing help.
“We know that schools value the vital support that in-school counselling services can provide, however, this is another area where schools have to use their own scant resources to fund support services that are not provided for in their budgets.
“With school budgets hit hard by long-term government under investment, and further impacted by Coronavirus costs, many schools are having to make cuts. A recent NAHT survey showed that almost a third (31%) of school leaders had to make cuts to balance their budgets last year, with one head specifically saying they had been forced to stop using the Place2Be counselling service in their school.
“Independent analysis from Pro Bono Economics suggests that every pound invested in counselling in primary school results in a £6.20 saving in the future, as long-term educational, behavioural, mental health and employment outcomes are improved. It is therefore only logical that one of the best ways the government can help children and young people, as well as saving money in the long term, is to invest in counselling services – not just for secondary schools, but for primaries too.”
Lib Dems call for counselling provision across secondary schools
19th Oct 2020: The Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) are backing calls for a national commitment to counselling provision in English secondary schools and colleges, to deal with the “profound impact” of Covid on young people.
In a letter to the Chancellor, the Liberal Democrats have set out their “wholehearted” support for the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy’s campaign to pump millions into mental health support.
BACP believe that through early intervention, this move would reduce the burden on the NHS CAMHS services in the wake of the pandemic.
Liberal Democrat Health Spokesperson Munira Wilson said:
“The pandemic has had a profound impact on the mental health of children and young people. Stress and anxiety are on the rise and too many are suffering in silence, when we know early intervention is key.
“Providing access to counselling in schools would be a lifeline to many young people, allowing them to get the support they need before they reach crisis point. This early intervention will prevent mental health issues from worsening and hopefully reduce the numbers who need more extensive support further down the line.“The Liberal Democrats are calling on the Government to invest in the future by prioritising access to counselling for children and young people who are already dealing with so much.”
Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Daisy Cooper said:
“Children have suffered a huge amount of disruption this year and with so much continuing uncertainty it's no surprise that a number of young people are experiencing mental ill health, often for the first time. “Schools are best placed to provide rapid access to mental health support, but they simply don’t have the resources to do so. Young people are suffering needlessly as a result. “The Conservatives must put that right, and get behind our plans to ensure every secondary school and college in England can provide access to counselling for their pupils through this difficult period and beyond.”