 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

5 life hacks: How to fall in love with studying, and How to make studying enjoyable

Details
Hits: 846
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Girl studying

It is no secret that since our very school days many of us start seeing studying as a kind of labour duty. So is there a way we can change our perception of it, and learn how to go about the educational process in a way that would bring us nothing but joy? Mila Semeshkina, founder and CEO of the international educational platform Lectera, gives us few clues on this.

 1. Study what you love – love what you do

Even after finishing school and graduating from university, we still continue to study every day: we sign up for courses and attend workshops; we try to learn new languages and to master new skills at work. It has been scientifically proven that the effectiveness of the educational process depends significantly on how much you are enjoying it. As Confucius, the greatest and wisest of philosophers, once said, choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life. So say you have always hated chemistry when at school – in this case, you would probably not want to do a job that is even remotely related to this subject. At the same time, if a person has been into music since early childhood and has always dreamt about becoming a conductor, no exams or tests, however difficult they may be, will ever stop them from pursuing their dream. The thing is, when you are doing something you do not really care about five minutes feel like an hour; but when you are truly enjoying the thing you are doing, hours fly by like it’s only been five minutes. There’s no doubt that skill is a very important thing to have, but passion is just as important. I know many people who are real professionals in their field, but their heart is just not in it – just like the one of the stereotypically unhappy accountants and grumpy HRs we so often hear about. It is crucially important that you are passionate about the things you are studying. Only if you feel like you are doing something you really want to do, will your occupation never feel tiresome and bothersome. Instead, it will keep you motivated and full of energy.

Unfortunately, many young people decide to do a degree in a subject their parents chose for them. Not many people know that studying psychology actually cost such actresses as Natalie Portman and Claire Danes several major roles, and that Brad Pitt was actually a journalism student, and it was only after getting his degree that he set off to conquer Hollywood. These are great examples of how it is never too late to change something in life and to start chasing your own dreams, and not your mother’s.

Dounreay's first 'home grown' health physics surveyors qualify
Sector News
@Dounreayâ€™s first batch of home grown health physics surveyors have
Tier 4 restrictions: Questions for university students answered
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/12/22/tier-4-restrictions-questions-
Qube opens Bolton Kick Start training centre to encourage jobs and education in Bolton
Sector News
@QubeLearning - Top 20 training provider opens innovative training cen

2. Set goals

Learning should never be abstract. Stop attending lectures just because you feel it’s your ‘duty’ to do so, this will never work! Instead, try seeing studying as a foundation of a great future career and a better future, and not as a sentence you are to be serving for several years. It’s also important to be constantly reminding yourself of the reasons you decided to go back to the ‘school desk’. Let’s say your dream is to move to Italy, so here is your main goal! Now all that is left to do is to learn Italian. This way you will see studying as not the goal, but as a road that will lead you to a happier future.

3. Adjust your learning schedule to your lifestyle

Our bodies and our brains were not made to be working constantly, without rest. If you keep putting all your energy into your studies and work on a daily basis, eventually you will burn out. For example, if you work until eight and still continue attending your evening classes (despite feeling tired, sleepy, hungry and angry), soon you will probably start asking yourself, ‘Why am I doing this?’. Chances that you will continue are extremely low. It won’t bring you any joy; you will have a hard time trying to pay attention, to stay motivated and to actually learn things, and instead of studying project management at night you will hear your inner voice telling you to go to sleep, to meet up with friends or to have a glass of wine.

It is important that your study timetable fits into your life flawlessly - helping you to avoid stress and exhaustion, and to achieve best results with minimal emotional and physical costs. That’s why the main trend of 2020 is bite-size learning : learning ‘in small portions’ at close intervals and at a time that is convenient for you. Using this method, you will be studying for 15-20 minutes while having your morning coffee or while on your run. It has been proved that learning a language for even 10 minutes a day is way more effective than taking two-hour-long classes a week. As for our Lectera courses, they are based on a similar principle, too. Our goal is to provide people with an opportunity to learn as much information as possible in the shortest time possible. We also try to help them to do it without any ‘fluff’ and without piling up unnecessary theoretical materials. Instead, we focus more on the practical component of the learning process.

4. Add some practice

Practice is not just something that helps us to improve the learning process and make it more fun – it changes our whole way of thinking, too. Incorporating acquired skills into our everyday lives while studying is one of the key principles of my Fast Education methodology. And it actually works!

It allows us to take the procrastination element out of the learning process, making us realize that the reason we are doing it is not to just ‘tick the box’ but to achieve some real practical results. And to start achieving them, you don’t really have to wait for the moment when you get a certificate or a diploma. As soon as you realize your studies are beginning to bear fruit, you will instantly feel your excitement and motivation to learn more increase considerably.

For example, developing your own computer game will help to make some progress in programming while also giving you more motivation to continue your classes. Talking to native speakers will help to make classes more immersive, while also helping you to make progress in language learning quicker, etc., etc.

5. Surround yourself with like-minded people

People that surround us are the ones that affect us directly: they either inspire us, motivating us to become better versions of ourselves, or they pull us down. According to a recent study, social environment is what determines academic success the most. So only incorporate into your networking those who have a similar mindset to yours and share your goals in life, and who are constantly trying to improve themselves and are willing to join you on your learning journey. Remember, your current social environment is a direct reflection of your future.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Coronavirus can't stop Coleg Cambria raising £60,000 for national heart charity
Sector News
A CHALLENGING year did not stop students and staff @ColegCambria raisi
Dounreay's first 'home grown' health physics surveyors qualify
Sector News
@Dounreay’s first batch of home grown health physics surveyors have
Tier 4 restrictions: Questions for university students answered
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/12/22/tier-4-restrictions-questions-
Qube opens Bolton Kick Start training centre to encourage jobs and education in Bolton
Sector News
@QubeLearning - Top 20 training provider opens innovative training cen
Urdang Graduate, Ivano Turco Inspires Musical Theatre and Dance students by Landing Fairytale Role
Sector News
Urdang 2020 Graduate Ivano Turco, has recently been announced as havin
Christmas cheer for young people in need of a little extra support
Sector News
Cambridge Campus (@CRC_College) engineering lecturer, Helen Druiff has
Professional rugby stars to help coach local talent
Sector News
A West Yorkshire sports club is marking its success over the last deca
Craig Weiss lists D2L's Brightspace as top virtual learning environment for both EdTech and Associations
Sector News
D2L’S WINNING STREAK CONTINUESProminent Industry Analyst Recognises
Students spread Christmas cheer with live Secret Santa event
Sector News
Fife College (@fifecollege) Students’ Association (FCSA) has deliver
Collaborative partnership drives the next generation of diverse digital talent
Sector News
Digital training consultancy @IN40Group is working in partnership with
NESTLÉ PROFESSIONAL LAUNCHES 2021 TOQUE D’OR® COMPETITION
Sector News
@Nestle Professional has launched its Toque d’Or competition and hos
Community challenges set for county’s young entrepreneurs
Sector News
Lancashire students (@LancasterManage) have been tasked with supportin

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Qube Learning
Qube Learning has published a new article: Qube opens Bolton Kick Start training centre to encourage jobs and education in Bolton 7 hours 54 minutes ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) has liked an Event 14 hours 59 minutes ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event 15 hours ago

Two-part workshop: Preparing for Ofsted inspections as an...

From the 1 April 2021, Ofsted will be inspecting all Level 6 and Level 7 apprenticeship provision. This will be a big shift for many HEIs and will...

  • Wednesday, 24 February 2021 09:30 AM
  • Online
1
1 person likes this.

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5192)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page