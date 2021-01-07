 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

How to beat the back-to-work and lockdown blues

Details
Hits: 174
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Woman with mask

Christmas is over. The New Year is in full flow. We’ve all enjoyed our holiday, but now it’s time to knuckle down and get back to the grind. The thought of being back to work for eight hours a day, after time off, can bring many people down. January is often deemed as one of the most depressing working months of the year, even if you love your job, so a certain post-holiday blues is common. 

And this year? Well. While we’re all glad to see the back of 2020—an unprecedented year full of challenges and difficulty—there’s no real guarantee that 2021 will solve our problems. With England now in lockdown, COVID still looms large, and it might be a long while until things are truly back to normal. Given this, the traditional January blues could be even harsher this year.

There are ways to get through these blues, though. With a little bit of planning and self-care, you’ll be able to remain positive and make the most of this new year. 

Make time for yourself

While it’s tempting to throw yourself back into the usual routine with enthusiasm, it’s a better idea to ease yourself in slowly. Get your tasks done, but make sure you’re allowing yourself time for you. 

Take your lunch breaks properly. Get away from the desk, go for a walk, find somewhere quiet and calm down a little. At home, do something you enjoy, don’t spend the evening thinking about tomorrow’s tasks. Use the time to readjust. 

If you’re working from home, ensure you delineate ‘work’ and ‘home’ time. Don’t allow the two to become the same thing—it’s important that you’re able to switch off and relax.

Declutter your inbox and your desk 

Upon returning to work, you probably had a ton of emails waiting, as well as a load of scraps of paper and notebooks full of notes from last year. You very likely don’t need most of those notes, and a lot of those emails, if you look at them, are probably unimportant.

Book out an afternoon to sort these things out. Once you’ve cleared out your inbox, and thrown out the dead weight of notes you’ll never need again; you’ll find that it’s a lot easier to concentrate on the things that do require your attention. 

Eat well and get organised 

More than just a new year’s resolution, this should be a constant habit. A good breakfast, snacks that release energy slowly, lots of fresh food and water are ideal for perking up your concentration and getting January out of the way. 

Cardiff and Vale College goes with the FLO to promote period dignity
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College (@CAVC) has entered into a new partnership to
Employment law changes 2021: Guide for schools and colleges
Sector News
There are a number of important changes taking place this year that sc
46% of employees say working from home is negatively impacting their mental health, according to study
Sector News
The mental health of workers across the UK is being negatively impacte

Make sure you plan your days out. You don’t need to micromanage your schedule, but a list of goals, deadlines and priorities should be the first and last thing you work on, at the beginning and end of the week. Plan what you need to do, work out when it needs to be done by, and reward yourself a little for each of those you tick off on Friday afternoon. 

Use support 

Your colleagues are probably suffering from the January blues too—and this year, especially, there could be a lot of loneliness in the air. Not everyone got to see their families over the holiday, after all. Even just a quick call, email or IM to see how your remote working colleagues are doing could make a world of difference. 

If you have an employee assistance programme (EAP), this is perfect for helping out —give them a call, and get compassionate help with whatever you’re facing. 

Advice by David Price, workplace wellbeing expert and CEO at Health Assured 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Cardiff and Vale College goes with the FLO to promote period dignity
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College (@CAVC) has entered into a new partnership to
Employment law changes 2021: Guide for schools and colleges
Sector News
There are a number of important changes taking place this year that sc
46% of employees say working from home is negatively impacting their mental health, according to study
Sector News
The mental health of workers across the UK is being negatively impacte
Introducing International Culinary Studio - Headline Sponsor of The Chefs' Forum Virtual CPD Conference
Sector News
The Chefs’ Forum is delighted to welcome International Culinary Stud
Hugh Baird College Chair of the Board is awarded MBE
Sector News
@HughBaird College is extremely proud that Chair of the College Board,
Barton Peveril’s Award Winning Digital Learning
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College’s 4,000 students will continue to
Department of Enterprise and Innovation to benefit from newly appointed Director
Sector News
@BordersCollege employee Katharine Mathison was recently promoted to D
Kate Green responds to the Education Secretary statement on schools, colleges and Teacher Assessed Grades for 2021
Sector News
@KateGreenSU, Labour's Shadow Education Secretary, responding to the E
Education Secretary statement to Parliament on national lockdown
Sector News
@GavinWilliamson statement to Parliament on closure of education setti
Bath Spa University Vice-Chancellor appointed as chair of trustee board for student mental health charity
Sector News
Bath Spa University (@BathSpaUni) Vice-Chancellor Professor Sue Rigby
AAT assessments remain available during UK lockdown
Sector News
Following the Prime Minister’s announcement that England will join t
UCU's Jo Grady says students must not lose out due to digital poverty during lockdown
Sector News
@DrJoGrady @UCU says students must not lose out due to digital poverty

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5215)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page