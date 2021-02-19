 
New Study Reveals 38% of Workers Report Symptoms of Tired Eyes Due to Screen Time

Tired Eyes Due to Screen Time

75% of UK Gps & Opticians See More Eye Health Problems Now Than 10 Years Ago

A new study by Lenstore has analysed digital consumption across 40 countries to identify which devices cause the most harm to our eyes. 

COVID-19 has radically shifted the way time is spent online. Being connected to friends and family online has never been more crucial to our mental health. However, spending all this extra time on digital devices, whether that's our gaming devices, TV's, or smart tablets - being conscious of the time you spend on devices is important to keep tabs on. 

The research revealed that worldwide we spend an average of 9 hours and 45 minutes looking at digital devices per day. It was found 3 out of 4 GPs and opticians say that they see more eye health problems now compared to 10 years ago, and 19% of GPs stating that the overuse of technology is to blame for eye health issues. All raising the question, what should you do to protect your eye health in 2021?

You can view the full study here

Study Shows Tired Eyes Are the Highest Cause of Bad Eye Health 

A study by Ophthalmic Physiol Opt that looked into office work found that visual symptoms associated with computer use occur frequently and are strongly associated with ocular surface disease. During the study, tired eyes were reported the most with 38% of workers having the symptom. Eye strain, sensitivity to bright lights and headaches also feature in the most common symptoms related to bad eye health.

10 of the Most Common Symptoms Related to Bad Eye Health 

Rank

Symptom

% of respondents reporting symptoms at least half of the time

1

Tired eyes

39.8

2

Dry eyes

31.5

3

Eye discomfort

30.8

4

Eye strain

30.6

5

Irritated or burning eyes

27.5

6

Sensitivity to bright lights

26.3

7

Blurred vision when looking into the distance

23.4

8

Headache

22.3

9

Difficulty or slowness in refocusing my eyes from one distance to another

21.6

10

Blurred vision while viewing the computer

17.3

Europeans’ Eyes Impacted More By Laptops and Computers than Mobile Phones

It has been reported 77% of UK adults say that their eyes feel strained after a long day at work and 80% of European millennials using digital devices have experienced related eye fatigue. 

As we spend more time on devices, it seems we are experiencing more symptoms of poor eye health. Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS) / Digital Eye Strain (DES) is now recognised as a valid eye condition related to the overuse of digital screens with 90% of people who spend 3 or more hours a day at a computer, potentially affected by the condition. 

Experts Reveal Tips to Look After Your Eye Health When Using a Computer

When using a computer there are a number of steps you can take:

Step 1: Locate the computer between 40 and 76 centimetres (16 to 30 inches) from your eyes.

Step 2: Ensure the top of the computer is level with, or slightly below, your eyes.

Step 3: Make sure the screen is tilted away from you at a 10-to-20-degree angle.

Step 4: Check that there are no distracting reflections on the screen, such as from a window.

Step 5: Adjust the font size on your screen so it’s easy to read.

Step 6: Use document holders for reading or reference materials. Place them close to the screen at the same distance from your eyes. This will enable your eyes to remain focused as they move between the screen and the documents.

Step 7: Use a character size that is easy to see. Character size is an important factor since it determines the distance at which you view the monitor.

