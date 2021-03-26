Mayors could use skills powers to boost migrant integration and regional economies

Ahead of local and mayoral elections in England, which are just six weeks away, the UK’s pre-eminent progressive think-tank has today set out three ways in which England’s mayors could support migrants, giving a boost to regional economies.
For years, most policy decisions affecting integration have been made in Whitehall. However, during the pandemic many people in the immigration system across the country have faced significant challenges - from accessing high quality ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) provision to registering with a GP and therefore getting a Covid-19 vaccine.
As many of England’s combined authority areas look to vote for their next, or first, mayor the time has come for candidates to set out how they would use their existing powers and influence to make a difference for new and settled communities.
From ‘ESOL for integration’ to safe surgeries, IPPR sets out three ideas for England’s mayors to help migrant communities realise their potential
IPPR’s research shows that mayoral candidates could commit to:
- Promoting high-quality English language provision as part of their skills offer, by using devolved powers over the adult education budget to commission ‘ESOL for integration’ courses developed in collaboration with local communities, as well as partnering with local employers to co-fund ESOL provision for migrant employees
- Supporting economic inclusion by factoring the talents and skills of migrants into their local economic plans
- Creating sanctuary city regions including by promoting ‘safe surgery’ initiatives with local health leaders, to register undocumented migrants with GPs, ensuring that they receive the primary care - including the Covid-19 vaccination - that they need.
From better community integration to economic planning that makes the best use of available skills, researchers have pointed to the significant benefits of these policy ideas. In particular, action taken by mayors to support ‘safe surgeries’ - an initiative to tackle the reality that many migrants are unable to register with local GPs despite being eligible for primary care - could have a positive impact on the health of the nation by improving take up of Covid-19 vaccines.
Today’s research identifies examples of good practice already happening in combined authority areas, such as the West Midlands and Greater Manchester where the combined authorities have made calls for reform of the government’s ‘no recourse of public funds’ policy, and action to reduce homelessness has supported, not excluded, people with no recourse to public funds.
Marley Morris, IPPR associate director for immigration, trade and EU relations, said:
“From promoting ‘ESOL for integration’ to encouraging safe surgeries in their communities, today’s research provides mayoral candidates across England with ideas for supporting integration in their city regions.
“The Covid-19 pandemic has had a major impact on people in the immigration system. Many migrant workers, who often have no access to public funds due to their status, have found themselves at risk of unemployment and destitution over the past year, while the work of community groups and English language providers has been disrupted by the repeat lockdowns.
“As we look to rebuild after the pandemic, England’s metro mayors, who represent more than half of the UK’s migrant population, can and should use their existing powers and platforms to play an important role in removing the barriers to integration for migrant communities and promoting local cohesion.”