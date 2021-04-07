 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New survey of 10,000 members of NEU - The State of Education: Poverty, the Pandemic and Recovery

Details
Hits: 495
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union

 In the latest NEU survey, 10,000+ school and college staff give a clear signal on how best to steer a course for education out of Covid.

  • Smaller class sizes should be retained as a lesson from lockdown, staff tell us.
  • Government must take urgent action to support schools and colleges during the recovery and beyond, by reducing high workload (85%) and the role of Ofsted and performance tables in the next school year (77%). They must also address the digital divide once and for all.
  • 98% do not believe extended school days or changing term lengths are worth considering at this time, with far greater urgency placed on flexibility and creativity to properly aid on-site student engagement and learning.
  • Almost all respondents (94%) believe poverty affects learning, with 51% saying it does so to a “large extent”. 68% believe government must urgently tackle the recent rise in child poverty.

In advance of the National Education Union’s annual conference, held online from today (7 April), more than 10,000 teachers, leaders and support staff from across the UK and in all school and college settings have made clear their views on the State of Education and the conditions they are having to work under. Results will be released throughout conference.

The survey was conducted in the days leading up to the wider opening of schools on 8 March. Whilst schools have stayed open throughout lockdown for the children of key workers and the vulnerable, many others have studied from home. Getting the transition back to on-site education right is something about which our members have strong views. That, and the situation for disadvantaged students as they return, is the focus of today’s release.

The pandemic

We asked members to reflect on the Covid year. In a multiple-choice question, we invited them to select features of their working conditions since March 2020 that should be retained as we emerge from the pandemic.

  • 69% members had welcomed new ways of working with technology in teaching, believing it had gone well. More than a third (37%) appreciated the greater levels of communication they had experienced with families by telephone and video call, and 57% said online parents’ evenings had been a good innovation.
  • 46% had found smaller class sizes rewarding.
  • 49% welcomed the greater public recognition of the needs of disadvantaged pupils.
  • 37% of respondents said that focusing on core concepts rather than the full curriculum was another valuable takeaway from learning in lockdown.

Our joint general secretary Dr Mary Bousted has written recently about the increased awareness among parents of the school curriculum and the flaws within it which need fixing (1).

The recovery

The transition back to learning on-site presents an important challenge for all concerned. For those students who have worked from home throughout lockdown, they will be seeking a continuity of learning which in part also recognises the emotional needs and adjustments of physically returning to their school/college.

Teachers, leaders and support staff know this better than anyone and can diagnose the most important ways of providing support. We asked members to select from the following list the approaches which are most valuable, ticking all that apply, and the collected responses rank as follows:          

Pupils/Students have missed varying numbers of months of in-person education. Which of the following do you think are important to support them?

  

 

Flexibility in the curriculum so we can decide at school/college level what is important for learning and wellbeing

82%

Opportunities for sport and exercise

68%

Increasing creative and practical learning

66%

Being able to learn through small group work

62%

Increasing the number of teachers/lecturers

51%

More one-on-one time with their regular teachers/lecturers to aid differentiation

New hospitality training school launches offering guaranteed employment with three of Northern Irelandâ€™s top hotels
Sector News
The Gallaher Trust has announced the launch of the Northern Ireland Ho
Barnardoâ€™s teams up with Learning Hive and AMS to support children hit hardest by pandemic
Sector News
See, Hear, Respond scheme instrumental providing educational and emoti
CIM awards marketers with digital badges to highlight achievements and support career progression
Sector News
Digital badges will become the certificates for the digital ageBadges

46%

Tuition programmes

21%

A strong focus on delivering all of the existing curriculum

10%

Extending school days or term lengths

2%

This demonstrates a clear wish to work with students in a way that is nimble and unconstrained by curriculum diktat, with active and creative elements forming a strong part of that approach. The results of the survey also stress a need for smaller group work, matched by an increase in the numbers of staff to help facilitate those more individual-focused sessions.

Most striking are the low rankings for government priorities and proposals, including the extension of school days and a change of term lengths (just 2%). Only one-in-five think that tuition programmes are an important mechanism for supporting recovery. This arguably reflects the limited professional control schools and colleges have over the government's controversial approach to providing tuition.   

When asked – again through multiple choice – what interventions the government could be making at this time, the messages were clear.                    

Which of these interventions should government make to support the recovery your pupils/students will require after missing face-to-face education?

  

 

Keeping staff workloads at an acceptable level

85%

Focusing first on recovery – addressing the social and emotional wellbeing and mental health impacts of the pandemic on pupils/students

80%

Reducing the pressure on staff from accountability measures (such as performance tables or inspection) for 2021/22

77%

Reducing levels of child poverty

68%

Access to external support services (e.g. CAMHS)

63%

Providing increased opportunities for creative, cultural and arts activities

60%

Prioritising the needs of the vulnerable / disadvantaged

56%

Addressing the digital divide once and for all

55%

Focussing or reducing the curriculum nationally (including qualification specifications)

52%

Removing some external / national assessments to reduce pressure on pupils/students

48%

Providing additional support to families with young children

40%

Removing all external / national assessments to reduce pressure on pupils/students

33%

Evidently, the government not only has the wrong priorities but also needs to act urgently on existing pressure points in the system. Workload remains high; even in normal circumstances, teachers work some of the longest hours of any profession. There is also a strongly held view that the pressure of performance tables and Ofsted should be reduced in the next school year, allowing schools and colleges to get on with the job. There are calls, too, to reduce the levels of child poverty and improve access to external support services which are in high demand after an extraordinary period of disruption to young lives. The lesson of the government’s chaotic laptops scheme is also clear: they must fix the digital divide once and for all.

One respondent was unambiguous in their verdict on the skewed priorities of government: “The whole way schools work is affected by the top-down myopic government obsession with terminal examinations, competition, control, and misguided strategies from [schools minister] Nick Gibb.”

Poverty

Almost half of all respondents to the survey (49%) said that a greater public recognition of the needs of disadvantaged pupils had been a positive outcome of the pandemic. And more than two-thirds (68%) told us that a rise in child poverty – exacerbated by the economic downturn – was an urgent matter for government to address as we emerge from Covid.

Our survey also reveals how, for the vast majority of education staff, witnessing poverty is a daily occurrence.  

What proportion of your pupils/students do you consider to be

economically disadvantaged (e.g. eligible for FSM/EMA, or where poverty has a clear impact on their ability to reach their potential)

  

 

None

4%

Up to 20%

31%

21% to 40%

25%

41% to 60%

15%

61% to 80%

9%

81% to 100%

3%

Don't Know

12%

It is important to note that these figures represent staff not individual schools, but even so these are striking levels. 52% of those responding to our survey are working with intakes where more than a fifth are economically disadvantaged.

  Half of all who responded (51%) believe poverty affects pupils/students to a "large extent", with an additional 35% saying to "some extent" and an additional 9% to “a small extent”. These attitudes are comparable to when the same question was put in our 2019 survey (49%, 33% and 10% respectively).

An earlier NEU survey, published in January 2021, showed that 55% of those responding had seen an increase in child poverty at their school or college since March 2020, the start of the first national lockdown.

Through the State of Education survey, we have heard many reports of how vital a lifeline schools and colleges have been to disadvantaged students during the past year.

“I called home during the first lockdown and spoke to an older sibling who was panicking because the Free School Meals vouchers email hadn't arrived. It was the evening before a bank holiday weekend and there was no food in the house. I will never forget the panic in that girl's voice. No school child should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from.”

“We have had pupils and their families move in to hostels during the pandemic when they were evicted. They were rehoused - but literally were given a house. No furniture, ovens, fridge, washing machine, no carpets. Nothing. We rallied as a school and furnished 2 homes.”

“In 20 years teaching I have never seen the situation so bad.”

“We provide free uniforms and free breakfasts. We have used school laptops to help some. Our school has remained open to all during this latest lockdown and 85% of the children are in school.”

“We have children that aren't clothed properly, without coats in winter, or have holes in shoes and my school’s Inclusion Team are excellent at working with the families to get them the support they need quickly and efficiently. We also have a stock of spare clothes that on occasion we can give to families.”

mary boustedCommenting on the survey results, Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

"It is now beyond doubt that child poverty is on the rise. The effects can last a lifetime, and young people have one chance in education. There is no doubt, too, that schools and colleges have been going beyond the call of duty for them during this past year, as they always do.

“The government, by contrast, spent much of 2020 voicing warm words about its concern for the disadvantaged including when mounting arguments for the wider opening of schools and colleges in September and January. Yet, sadly and unsurprisingly, it has persistently failed to deliver for the young people in poverty whose families need real support and action.

“The government has been on the wrong side of history for too long, and its playing fair-weather friend to disadvantaged young people fools nobody. They could follow the example of the US Government which in its recently passed recovery package introduced measures to significantly reduce levels of child poverty. Instead, the Chancellor Rishi Sunak is currently choosing to remove the £20 uplift in Universal Credit and not providing any support to families with children.

“It is clear from the results of this survey that our members strongly endorse the education recovery plan that the National Education Union has been putting forward for some time.

“Were the education secretary to have taken on board the views of the profession, we would have avoided his exams debacle in 2020, pointless battles over free school meals, and a tardy response to the need for laptops for home learning. Should the Prime Minister have prioritised good practice over good press, he may have enacted the circuit break that was widely called for during autumn term. Instead, we saw needless levels of disruption to learning due to the constant shortcomings of government.

"Learning has continued throughout lockdown, although precious little appears to have occurred at the Department for Education. The message is clear: we need to steer a course beyond Covid which rights the historic faults of the education system in this country and the distorted priorities of those who run it.

"If the government is serious about building back better, then they should take on board these views. Education professionals have been on the frontline, either virtual or physical, throughout the last twelve months and it is their insights on what has worked best that should be taken forward. The genie is out of the bottle so there is no reason to stick by the dead wood of a bloated curriculum, excessive accountability and oversized classes. All are now discredited, not just in the eyes of school and college staff but of parents too. The world has changed because of Covid and the education system should change with it."

You may also be interested in these articles:

New hospitality training school launches offering guaranteed employment with three of Northern Irelandâ€™s top hotels
Sector News
The Gallaher Trust has announced the launch of the Northern Ireland Ho
Behaviour experts to support schools struggling with poor discipline across England with Â£10M behaviour Hubs programme
Sector News
Education Secretary, @GavinWilliamson calls for mobile phones to be ba
Barnardoâ€™s teams up with Learning Hive and AMS to support children hit hardest by pandemic
Sector News
See, Hear, Respond scheme instrumental providing educational and emoti
CIM awards marketers with digital badges to highlight achievements and support career progression
Sector News
Digital badges will become the certificates for the digital ageBadges
Only 3% of all vehicle technicians are currently qualified to work on electric vehicles
Sector News
According to a new analysis by motor industry body, the Institute of t
The Three Areas Businesses Invested in to Make it Through the Pandemic
Sector News
The coronavirus pandemic has taught us a lot of lessons. We have a bet
Kate Green responds to National Education Union's The State of Education: Poverty, the Pandemic and Recovery survey
Sector News
Kate Green MP, Labourâ€™s Shadow Education Secretary, responding to th
Gerard Coyne calls for a new â€˜Green Training Dividendâ€™ to fund the Green Skills Revolution as he gears up for Unite General Secretary bid
Sector News
#GreenSkillsWeek - @Gerard_Coyne, who will stand to be @UniteTheUnionâ
Why do secondary school and college students have to carry on wearing face coverings? Your questions answered
Sector News
@EducaionGovUK have confirmed that face coverings should continue to b
New online training packages prepare hospitality workers for safe return to work when bars and restaurants reopen
Sector News
Online learning providers Virtual College have created two new course
Tips for Creating a Personalised Marketing Campaign
Sector News
Personalisation in marketing can be a valuable asset to use when tryin
Face coverings in schools and colleges to remain in place at start of summer term
Sector News
@educationgovuk - Face coverings in schools and colleges are to remain

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5565)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they donâ€™t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and â€˜box setâ€™ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page