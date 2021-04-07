 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

8 Virtual Trends That Are Shaking Conferences & Meeting Events in 2021

Details
Hits: 362
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
meeting

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a lot of changes in the world, and one of the most prominent changes has been our transition to virtual meeting platforms. Sure, video conferencing tools like Skype had been around for ages.

But it was really this pandemic and the need to stay connected even amongst lockdowns and quarantines that finally pushed us to truly embrace these technologies. Today, there are being used for everything, be it small online team building activities or larger corporate virtual events.

All this presents new challenges for event planning companies. That’s why they need to stay on top of these 8 virtual trends that are shaking conferences and meeting events in 2021.

1.    Hybrid Events

While 2020 mainly revolved around strictly virtual events, 2021 will see the rise of hybrid events. As the vaccine starts rolling out everywhere, it will become possible to start hosting in-person events. However, not everyone will be comfortable attending physical events and conferences so soon.

This is where hybrid events come in. Event planners can host an event in one location with a limited number of physical attendees and, at the same time, provide an online hub too for virtual attendees to participate freely.

Event planning companies will have to work to find that sweet spot between the ideal number of physical and virtual attendees.

2.    Facial Recognition

Again, this is not necessarily a new technology, but it is quickly becoming a popular trend for corporate virtual events and other online conferences. Whether it’s physical or virtual, one thing that hasn’t changed is people’s dislike for long and complicated check-ins.

With facial recognition, though, this process can be significantly expedited. Attendees can be quickly verified and checked in through facial recognition technology, which not only saves their time but also allows them to enjoy a smoother experience.

Furthermore, besides the checking-in process, facial recognition and other AI-powered technologies can also allow event planners to deliver more data-driven and personalized content and experiences.

3.    Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality

Another technology that will play a big role in online team building activities in 2021 is augmented reality or virtual reality. Many industries are hopping on this trend, but it is particularly crucial for event planning and management.

AR allows event planners to add another dimension to their plain virtual events. They can include computer-generated attractions to give attendees a more enjoyable and memorable experience.

Consequently, this can then further help with better engagement and reach as well, which is one of the leading challenges faced by event planners today.

New hospitality training school launches offering guaranteed employment with three of Northern Irelandâ€™s top hotels
Sector News
The Gallaher Trust has announced the launch of the Northern Ireland Ho
Barnardoâ€™s teams up with Learning Hive and AMS to support children hit hardest by pandemic
Sector News
See, Hear, Respond scheme instrumental providing educational and emoti
CIM awards marketers with digital badges to highlight achievements and support career progression
Sector News
Digital badges will become the certificates for the digital ageBadges

4.    Event Security

Event security will also be a big concern for conferences and meeting events in 2021. This has two aspects. For physical events, management will have to be extra conscious about safety and security by following all COVID-19 protocols and maintaining the utmost level of hygiene.

More importantly, and something that many event planners tend to ignore is online security. As attendees register and provide their personal information on virtual meeting platforms, it becomes a prime spot for hackers to attack and steal this information.

Therefore, another important trend this year will be cybersecurity. Encrypting data, using 2-factor authentication methods, and many other security protocols will become more common.

5.    Live Interpreters

Live translations and real-time interpretations will also become a fundamental feature of hybrid or even strictly virtual events.

As these virtual meetings and conferences are targeted towards a more global audience, event planners must invest in live interpreters and translators to allow foreign attendees to easily participate in the event and enjoy a more inclusive experience.

Language can be a major hurdle to accessibility, and featuring live translations along with audio and options for closed captions can help grab more interest from foreign audiences.

6.    Inclusion

We had started seeing a shift towards more inclusion in physical events prior to the whole pandemic, with event planners focusing on more diverse speaker panels and even catering to a more inclusive food menu.

Fortunately, this has continued to gain momentum in online events in 2021 as well. Event planners need to focus on more representation and diversity in their conferences. This is not just limited to inviting more people of colour or people of different ethnicities.

Rather it also includes catering to other diverse sets of groups such as introverts through friendlier networking options or better digital accessibility for other people.

7.    Wellness and Responsibility

2021 has also brought about increased stress on wellness, mindfulness, and responsibility within conferences and meeting events.

The whole onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing changes in everyone’s lifestyles has slowed down everyone’s pace and forced them to think about their mental well-being. Event planners haven’t missed this shift and consequently have started including wellness breaks in their events and meetings to prevent fatigue and practice more mindfulness.

Similarly, another extension of the whole concept has been to allocate more efforts towards business’ corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities.

8.    Micro-experiences

Unlike physical events, which always have a physical limitation due to space issues and lack of resources, online events and meetings have no limit whatsoever. You can broadcast your event to millions and millions of people all over the world.

However, 2021 is all about micro-experiences instead. Rather than hosting 1000 people and connecting with only 100 of them, event planners are focusing on inviting just 100 or even fewer attendees and establishing stronger connections with at least 50 of them.

These smaller events allow better communication, engagement, and networking within the group, thereby effectively meeting the event objectives. These small events will come with smaller complications and risks as well, allowing event planners to conduct the sessions more successfully.

Wrapping Up

Similar to all other sectors, the events industry is also rapidly evolving within the changing times. If event planners and management companies want to stay relevant in the market, they need to evolve as well, and these 8 trends are the perfect starting point.

Author Bio
Sarah Hill is a content writer at Seven Events Ltd, leading event planning companies offering conference management and venue finding services in the UK. She started her career in the events industry almost a decade ago as time progressed she became an avid event blogger sharing her insight on corporate event planning.

You may also be interested in these articles:

New hospitality training school launches offering guaranteed employment with three of Northern Irelandâ€™s top hotels
Sector News
The Gallaher Trust has announced the launch of the Northern Ireland Ho
Behaviour experts to support schools struggling with poor discipline across England with Â£10M behaviour Hubs programme
Sector News
Education Secretary, @GavinWilliamson calls for mobile phones to be ba
Barnardoâ€™s teams up with Learning Hive and AMS to support children hit hardest by pandemic
Sector News
See, Hear, Respond scheme instrumental providing educational and emoti
CIM awards marketers with digital badges to highlight achievements and support career progression
Sector News
Digital badges will become the certificates for the digital ageBadges
Only 3% of all vehicle technicians are currently qualified to work on electric vehicles
Sector News
According to a new analysis by motor industry body, the Institute of t
The Three Areas Businesses Invested in to Make it Through the Pandemic
Sector News
The coronavirus pandemic has taught us a lot of lessons. We have a bet
Kate Green responds to National Education Union's The State of Education: Poverty, the Pandemic and Recovery survey
Sector News
Kate Green MP, Labourâ€™s Shadow Education Secretary, responding to th
Gerard Coyne calls for a new â€˜Green Training Dividendâ€™ to fund the Green Skills Revolution as he gears up for Unite General Secretary bid
Sector News
#GreenSkillsWeek - @Gerard_Coyne, who will stand to be @UniteTheUnionâ
Why do secondary school and college students have to carry on wearing face coverings? Your questions answered
Sector News
@EducaionGovUK have confirmed that face coverings should continue to b
New online training packages prepare hospitality workers for safe return to work when bars and restaurants reopen
Sector News
Online learning providers Virtual College have created two new course
Tips for Creating a Personalised Marketing Campaign
Sector News
Personalisation in marketing can be a valuable asset to use when tryin
Face coverings in schools and colleges to remain in place at start of summer term
Sector News
@educationgovuk - Face coverings in schools and colleges are to remain

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5565)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they donâ€™t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and â€˜box setâ€™ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page