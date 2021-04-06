 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Tips for Creating a Personalised Marketing Campaign

Details
Hits: 527
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Marketing

Personalisation in marketing can be a valuable asset to use when trying to engage your audience. 54 per cent of people said they engaged more with personalised direct mail. Making something that stands out to the customers you are targeting will make your business’ marketing campaign work.

In this article, we will discuss tips for how you can create a more personalised marketing campaign that will really engage your audience.

Client segmentation

Segmenting your client lists can create a targeted audience. Having multiple categories divided by age or region means you can hit people directly with content tailored for them. You could separate them by loyal customers and new customers, making both sections feel personalised. This also helps you target loyal customers with discounts, rather than them just being for new customers.

Segmenting by age can also be important to make your marketing more personalised. Marketing aimed for an 18-year-old will look very different to marketing aimed at an 80-year-old. So being able to split them and target age groups specifically is important. Younger generations will find most of their marketing being targeted to them online, whereas older people’s marketing will still be coming by direct mail. They will want it to be more formal and packed with information, where young people will want something more bold and eye-catching.

Brand voice

Having a brand voice is important, but have you thought about your brand advocacy? Having a brand that has enough confidence to have brand advocacy shows a lot a trust in the business you are running. It is a positive for customers too, as they want authentic personal communications with a brand that is transparent. This can be done via using an influencer in your campaign to give their honest opinion on your product or service. This is highly effective among new customers who may have not heard of you but like and trust what that influencer says.

As well as using your brand voice, having your business at the heart of your campaigns show how much you care about it. Telling the story of the business, its origins, what it wants to accomplish will tie the brand and meaning of the business together. Your customers will get a better understanding of you as a whole.

Create your customer

If you know who your customers are but are struggling to work out which audience to target, try creating customer personas. These involve drawing up what your perfect customer would be then working out their personal information like family life, job, and hobbies. With this fictitious person built, you can go back to when you feel like the campaign has lost its way and see why it might not appeal to this person. Having this person can create an even more tailored campaign for your customer.

New hospitality training school launches offering guaranteed employment with three of Northern Irelandâ€™s top hotels
Sector News
The Gallaher Trust has announced the launch of the Northern Ireland Ho
Barnardoâ€™s teams up with Learning Hive and AMS to support children hit hardest by pandemic
Sector News
See, Hear, Respond scheme instrumental providing educational and emoti
CIM awards marketers with digital badges to highlight achievements and support career progression
Sector News
Digital badges will become the certificates for the digital ageBadges

Discounts

Everybody loves a discount, but not everyone will take advantage of them. Giving loyal or new customers an incentive to spend is also a great way of measuring how well your marketing campaign has gone. Using the knowledge of past customer purchases or customers the AI has targeted will allow you to target customers with customised discounts based on what they have bought before or products they have been looking at.

Another good way of doing this is sending out a discount when there is a new product launch is coming up, advertising your new product but also giving your customers an incentive to buy. This will really impact the customer at the awareness stage.

Be as personal as you want

You have already seen that customers react well to personalised mail, but don’t just stop with having their name at the top of a letter or email. Mention their name throughout and it will make them feel like you have actually taken time to target them as a customer, rather than just a lot of people getting the same marketing with just the name changed at the top. If you are using a direct mail  service and sending your customers out a physical piece of marketing, you could make it look as much like personal mail as possible. For example, use a font that looks like handwriting or make the front of the envelope looks like it has a proper stamp on it, making it stand out in the mail pile.

Overall, making a personalised marketing campaign will make your campaign able to have a higher level of success.

You may also be interested in these articles:

New hospitality training school launches offering guaranteed employment with three of Northern Irelandâ€™s top hotels
Sector News
The Gallaher Trust has announced the launch of the Northern Ireland Ho
8 Virtual Trends That Are Shaking Conferences & Meeting Events in 2021
Sector News
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a lot of changes in the world,
Behaviour experts to support schools struggling with poor discipline across England with Â£10M behaviour Hubs programme
Sector News
Education Secretary, @GavinWilliamson calls for mobile phones to be ba
Barnardoâ€™s teams up with Learning Hive and AMS to support children hit hardest by pandemic
Sector News
See, Hear, Respond scheme instrumental providing educational and emoti
CIM awards marketers with digital badges to highlight achievements and support career progression
Sector News
Digital badges will become the certificates for the digital ageBadges
Only 3% of all vehicle technicians are currently qualified to work on electric vehicles
Sector News
According to a new analysis by motor industry body, the Institute of t
The Three Areas Businesses Invested in to Make it Through the Pandemic
Sector News
The coronavirus pandemic has taught us a lot of lessons. We have a bet
Kate Green responds to National Education Union's The State of Education: Poverty, the Pandemic and Recovery survey
Sector News
Kate Green MP, Labourâ€™s Shadow Education Secretary, responding to th
Gerard Coyne calls for a new â€˜Green Training Dividendâ€™ to fund the Green Skills Revolution as he gears up for Unite General Secretary bid
Sector News
#GreenSkillsWeek - @Gerard_Coyne, who will stand to be @UniteTheUnionâ
Why do secondary school and college students have to carry on wearing face coverings? Your questions answered
Sector News
@EducaionGovUK have confirmed that face coverings should continue to b
New online training packages prepare hospitality workers for safe return to work when bars and restaurants reopen
Sector News
Online learning providers Virtual College have created two new course
Face coverings in schools and colleges to remain in place at start of summer term
Sector News
@educationgovuk - Face coverings in schools and colleges are to remain

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5565)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they donâ€™t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and â€˜box setâ€™ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page