 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Applaud partners with Workato to deliver seamless personalised employee experiences

Details
Hits: 434
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Office, laptop and cool plant

@ApplaudHR, the leading workforce experience layer, has today announced a new partnership with automation platform @Workato, to bring seamless personalised employee experiences into the workplace.

The new partnership, one of Workato’s first in the EMEA region, will enable Applaud’s customers, including employers and HR teams, to tap into the platform’s ‘recipe library’ of over 400,000 automations. This will mean Applaud customers, who use the platform to streamline their HR and employee wellbeing offerings, can deliver even greater personalised experiences.

Embedded directly into the Applaud platform, customers will now be able to tap into thousands of additional automations ranging from onboarding & offboarding documentation, admin, payroll, employee gifting, employer & employee feedback.

Traditionally, it takes anywhere between 18-24 months to build automations from scratch. By onboarding Workato, Applaud and its customers will cut this time down significantly, gaining immediate access to secure integrations and pre-built automations, in a quick-to-scale solution.

The platform requires no coding experience and comes equipped with automated error handling. Deployment is instant, meaning HR teams and organisations of all maturity levels will benefit and end customers will be able to further personalise their employee experiences - essential during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The full suite of automations will be accessible via the Applaud digital experience layer, meaning end customers do not have to waste time and energy searching cross-platform to create the employee experience they want. Workato’s solution is best-in-class, secure, scalable and cost effective.

Commenting on the news Duncan Casemore, Co-founder and CTO, Applaud said: “Organisations are going through a period of unprecedented change, with workers operating remotely and HR having to move the majority of its operations online. 

“Applaud provides customers with a centralised experience layer that is easy to use and manage. Our platform enables HR teams and employers to pick and choose the automations best fit for their organisation and employees; offering great personalisation.

“By partnering with Workato - one of the best names in the business - we can  further expand the number of automations available, giving customers all of the support they require during these testing times & enabling them to request additional automations ad-hoc.”

Gautham Viswanathan, Chief Product Officer at Workato said: ‘With Applaud, HR professionals can easily automate business processes that span departments and systems by leveraging Workato's low-code/no-code automation platform that features hundreds of pre-built integrations. 

“With no coding required, anyone in HR can automate and create compelling employee experiences.” 

Bradford College shortlisted at the TES FE Awards 2021
Sector News
@BradfordCollege - Bradford College shortlisted at the TES FE Awards 2
Â£1.8 billion to keep schools in top condition
Sector News
Â£1.8 billion to keep schools in top condition, Smaller academy trusts
Keeping police leaders ahead of their game today is the key to developing a service fit for tomorrow: Mike Cunningham QPM joins Skills for Justice
Sector News
Involved in policing for over thirty years, the end of 2020 marked Mik

You may also be interested in these articles:

Bradford College shortlisted at the TES FE Awards 2021
Sector News
@BradfordCollege - Bradford College shortlisted at the TES FE Awards 2
£1.8 billion to keep schools in top condition
Sector News
£1.8 billion to keep schools in top condition, Smaller academy trusts
Keeping police leaders ahead of their game today is the key to developing a service fit for tomorrow: Mike Cunningham QPM joins Skills for Justice
Sector News
Involved in policing for over thirty years, the end of 2020 marked Mik
New status cymbals as college receives upgraded drum kit
Sector News
Musicians will be playing to a brilliant new beat as @BradfordCollege
Investment in laptops helps students stay on course
Sector News
@RedcarCollege - Students who may have previously struggled to access
Jobs 22 secures major DWP contract to deliver Restart employability programme in East Central England
Sector News
Programme ends to secure 40,000 job starts of next 4 yearsJobs 22 - a
Aspiring entrepreneurs brave Dragons' Den in online event
Sector News
@barnsleycollege - Aspiring entrepreneurs brave Dragons’ Den in onli
Leeds Beckett University’s new £80m high performance Leeds School of Arts building revealed in full virtual tour
Sector News
The virtual tour of the flagship building is among the largest of its
Schools can now bid for share of £200 million to run summer schools
Sector News
Flagship summer schools programme opens today to help students recover
C-Learning Announces the Appointment of Steven Hope as Chief Executive Officer
Sector News
@C_learning_net Announces the Appointment of @hope_steven as Chief Exe
Maximus UK secures major contracts to deliver Government’s Restart programme
Sector News
More than 250,000 people will receive tailored support to overcome bar
WCG first college group to be granted duo of degree awarding powers
Sector News
WCG (@WCollegeGroup) has become the first college group in the country

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Ruth Peterson
Ruth Peterson has published a new article: Bradford College shortlisted at the TES FE Awards 2021 12 hours 44 minutes ago
Mariam Hanna
Mariam Hanna has published a new article: Applaud partners with Workato to deliver seamless personalised employee experiences 14 hours 15 minutes ago
Ruth Peterson
Ruth Peterson has published a new article: New status cymbals as college receives upgraded drum kit 15 hours 1 minute ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5628)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page