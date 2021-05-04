 
Right to Learn Campaign Announces Inaugural Conference on May 20 with David Blunkett

Details
Hits: 292
Lord David Blunkett

Right to Learn Campaign (@right2_learn) Announces Inaugural Conference on May 20 with David Blunkett as Opening Speaker and Panels Looking at Post Covid Roles For Lifelong Learning

Right2 Learn ( R2L) , the lifelong learning campaign group launched in December 2020,  has announced that David Blunkett, former Education Secretary now in the Lords , will be heading up its inaugural Conference ‘ Right2 Learn is Right for Now’ , on THURSDAY MAY 20 , starting at 6pm. 

R2L’s Steering Group founders - Graeme Atherton , VIcky Duckworth , Gordon Marsden and Matt Waddup- in announcing the Conference , said;

‘We are delighted Lord Blunkett , a seminal figure  and champion for lifelong learning for over two decades, ever since his groundbreaking Green Paper ‘The Learning Age’ -  at the turn of the Millennium ‘,  is giving R2L’s opening lecture entitled ‘ The Learning Age revisited : do we need a lifelong learning strategy for our post-Covid world’ - at our inaugural Conference.

‘Our conference title - Right2Learn is Right for Now - embodies  and underline our priorities since we launched our campaign in December.  It comes at a crucial time as we begin to emerge from the Covid pandemic but with a sobering legacy of  thousands of lost jobs , stalled careers and lifechances across all ages and sectors , with the accompanying disruption right across the worlds of education , skills and employment in the UK’

‘ This is absolutely the right time , with Government legislation on skills and  an autumn spending review in the offing , for bringing key speakers and policy makers  from across the sectors , along with  those who will attend  the event,  together , to  discuss and emphasise how lifelong learning must play a central role in our post Covid recovery and in addressing the challenges of the decade ahead’.

The Right2Learn conference will host panels  to examine  ( with Q & As) those key issues and  identify areas to focus  on  in the next 12 months .These include collaboration between HE and FE , maximising initiatives and driving forward opportunities to learn , both formally and informally , up skill and reskill across all ages , and especially for disadvantaged groups and areas - and the roles of government , (both UK and across its nations, ) local government , mayors and combined authorities , plus businesses , unions, third, public and private sectors,  in delivering those goals.

Panellists confirmed so far include Kirstie Donnelly ( CEO , City & Guilds) John Holford ( Professor of Adult Education , University of Nottingham) Ann Limb ( Founder of  the Helena Kennedy Foundation ) Joy FE ,  Simon Parkinson (General Secretary WEA) Ruth Silver (President of the Further Education Trust for Leadership) and  Dave Ward ( General Secretary CWU) .

Skills for work charity awards Â£750,000 to innovators in vocational education
Sector News
Ufi VocTech Trust (@UfiTrust), the UK charity working to scale up the
Council for Learning Resouces in Colleges survey reveals key trends in FE library services
Sector News
In February 2020 CoLRiC launched a new annual survey for members. It r
Education experts encourage people to get outdoors to help mental health
Sector News
Education experts are encouraging people, no matter their age, to get

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

