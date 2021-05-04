 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Council for Learning Resouces in Colleges survey reveals key trends in FE library services

Details
Hits: 243
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

In February 2020 CoLRiC launched a new annual survey for members. It replaced our previous performance indicator survey and was designed to inform operational and strategic planning and reflect considerable change across the Further Education and Sixth Form College sector. It comprised two questionnaires - one for staff and one for students. However, the COVID-19 pandemic intervened…

CoLRiC Executive Committee member Helen Crowther (Library Manager, Blackpool Sixth Form College) reflects on the impact of the subsequent lockdown on the survey results. ‘There were significant issues with data collection. The first lockdown was announced after the survey had been launched. This meant that responses included both pre-and post-lockdown data which distorted the results. Obviously, student views, requirements and feedback during the lockdown were dramatically different from feedback collected before.’
Regardless, some interesting broad-based themes arose from the survey. ‘There were lots of good news stories we extracted from the survey data; a wealth of compliments students made about their library and learning resource services. They very much value learning resources and services and the support of library staff. There was also universal praise for outreach activities, collaboration with curriculum teams and college leadership, alongside our significant contribution to e-learning.’

Here are the highlights:

'I honestly think the best part of my college experience has been the library because of the lovely staff members and wealth of resources.’

‘The library is amazing, and I love working here.’

82 % of the students who responded rated library services highly. They particularly valued the provision of quiet learning and study spaces and the warm welcome they received from library staff. There were also many positive comments about the diversity and wealth of books and resources.

It will come as no surprise to CoLRiC colleagues that there were comments about resourcing and infrastructure deficiencies, most notably a demand for more study spaces and flexible access to additional IT facilities. In essence, the more PCs and laptops, the better.

It will be interesting to reflect on the impact of the pandemic on the student experience. Lockdown measures have impacted on student study and learning behaviour and raised their expectations of remote access to high quality and relevant digital resources and services. It is likely that a ‘bring your own device’ culture will influence the configuration of learning spaces and IT provision in the future if it has not done so already.

Skills for work charity awards Â£750,000 to innovators in vocational education
Sector News
Ufi VocTech Trust (@UfiTrust), the UK charity working to scale up the
Education experts encourage people to get outdoors to help mental health
Sector News
Education experts are encouraging people, no matter their age, to get
IET celebrates 150 years with special programme
Sector News
The Institution of Engineering and Technology (@TheIET) is broadcastin

Staff responses to the survey focused on the library and learning resource service contribution to curriculum development and integration and collaboration with College management and leadership teams.

Only 50% of service heads were members of College leadership teams; a role crucial to ensure service relevance and visibility across the organisation but also to ensure adequate resource allocation and to influence at a strategic policy level. Future CoLRiC surveys will monitor this issue and explore the variability in library and learning resource service representation at a senior College level.

Reassuringly, many staff commented on the diverse range of services contributing to the wider learning agenda: library, information and digital literacy, research, referencing and study skills. This correlates with the overwhelmingly positive student experience responses.

The ratio of qualified versus non-qualified library staff varies across organisations. Future CoLRiC surveys will also explore this issue, and the impact it may have on service delivery and quality. Similarly, library and learning resource service collaboration and contribution to faculty and curriculum development varies across organisations.

  • 64% of respondents were required to publish a Self-Assessment Report (SAR), a key tool to ensure accountability and integration with College strategy
  • 55% of respondents were involved in faculty meetings
  • 36% were involved in curriculum development

Budgets continue to be a significant concern:

  • 53% of respondents reported a decrease in their budgets
  • 44% reported a steady state, which is, in essence, a reduction when you consider information resource inflation
  • Only 3% reported a budgetary uplift

Future CoLRiC research will explore the handling strategies for resource and service delivery within this financial context, the impact on collection development and management policies; but also explore if the lack of representation at a senior leadership level may impact on resource allocation.

When it comes to collaboration with external partners, 64% of respondents indicated that they collaborated extensively with external stakeholders and organisations, including public libraries and partner schools. It will be interesting to monitor this over time as the development of innovative shared services may be the way forward for library services in this challenging time of austerity.

These general survey outcomes present an overall landscape of flexible, adaptable, highly valued services delivering a diverse portfolio of resources and support despite budgetary and staffing challenges. The outcomes will help inform future CoLRiC research and membership surveys. We are particularly keen to explore in more depth how CoLRiC members engage the entire organisation, how you raise your visibility with senior college management, evidence return on investment and demonstrate the value and impact of your services in support of the wider teaching and learning agenda.

The CoLRiC Executive committee has decided that a 2021 survey will be postponed for now, as it would be premature to launch one during such an unstable time when staff are working hard to resume normal services in response to the relaxation of this third lockdown. We will keep you posted on any developments and look forward to your support with any future CoLRiC consultations and surveys.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Skills for work charity awards £750,000 to innovators in vocational education
Sector News
Ufi VocTech Trust (@UfiTrust), the UK charity working to scale up the
Education experts encourage people to get outdoors to help mental health
Sector News
Education experts are encouraging people, no matter their age, to get
Leading Excellence in Engineering and Manufacturing at Kirklees College
Sector News
Kirklees College (@kirkleescollege) is showcasing how its leading exce
Sport students take on team talk
Sector News
Barnsley College (@barnsleycllege) Sport students have had the chance
IET celebrates 150 years with special programme
Sector News
The Institution of Engineering and Technology (@TheIET) is broadcastin
THE CHEFS’ FORUM ACADEMY LAUNCHES VIRTUAL COLLEGE TASTER DAYS
Sector News
In a move designed to help local colleges attract the next generation
TRAINING PROVIDER SECURES BENEFITS FROM NATIONAL IMPROVEMENT PARTNER PROGRAMME
Sector News
A national security sector-training provider is securing success with
The Police Crime Prevention Academy delivers Designing out Crime qualification to 11 Police Forces
Sector News
Designing Out Crime Officers (DOCO’s) representing eleven police for
Covid 19 crisis sees thousands leave their jobs to pursue a new career in the arts as the sector sees unprecedented online growth
Sector News
When the covid-19 crisis hit in early 2020, the art industry (which is
Right to Learn Campaign Announces Inaugural Conference on May 20 with David Blunkett
Sector News
Right to Learn Campaign (@right2_learn) Announces Inaugural Conference
Former Derby College Welding students all offered Doosan Babcock national apprenticeships
Sector News
Five former Derby College Group (@derbycollege) level 3 Welding studen
Making school uniforms more affordable - here's what you need to know
Sector News
With the return to school in full swing, @EducationGovUK have backed a

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5651)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page