 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Celebrating World Pride Month in the classroom

Details
Hits: 625
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

It’s June, and you know what that means… It’s World Pride Month!

For many people, this month-long celebration is a time to uplift and honour the diverse voices of the LGBTQ+ community and culture, an occasion for protests, parades, performances, and parties. For others, Pride Month is for remembering the struggles that still exist in the LGBTQ+ world, recognising the political activism that is still needed to ensure equity and safety for people of all backgrounds and experiences.

For teachers, it’s another excellent opportunity to teach students about what marginalization looks like - and how the quest for personal freedom never really stops.

The first thing to remember when thinking about Pride Month: Don’t get hung up on the acronym! To celebrate the occasion, encourage students to free themselves from any lingering embarrassment or shyness and say the words behind the letters. Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer - these are not words to avoid. Say them, shout them even! But whatever you do, don’t feel ashamed of them.

As an educator, it may not be your job to teach the facts about sexual education - but it is your responsibility to teach others tolerance and how to advocate for LGBTQ+ youth. Whether you’re new to the movement or ready to start up your own schoolwide alliance, there is a place for everyone in the conversation. And regardless of how much you know about Pride Month and the larger cultural vision for inclusion, it’s your job to help shape inclusive policies for your students and colleagues, empowering vulnerable students and ensuring all identities are honoured.

The history of Pride Month

When considering how to teach about Pride Month, start with the history. It is long, colourful, and often painful.

The month of June was chosen specifically to honour the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York City, an uprising staged to resist police harassment and persecution against LGBTQ+ people. The story goes like this:

In the early hours of June 28th, NYC police raided a gay club in Greenwich Village, sparking outrage and riots among residents and bar patrons. After police roughly handled and arrested many customers without cause, people protested in the city streets for six full days. The Stonewall Riots were a catalyst for the gay rights movement, in both the U.S. and around the globe.

Retelling the story of Stonewall is a great way to connect students with a period in history when things were not as they are now when progress seemed further out of reach.

Call for automotive college leavers as motor trade demand for Autotech Academy interns grows
Sector News
@AcademyAutotech - Automotive students finishing their studies are bei
Winners announced for inaugural Malala Yousafzai secondary school writing competition
Sector News
A competition for secondary schools, created to help combat severe dis
Former OGTC supports testing and certification of unique solutions
Sector News
Former student wins backing of global energy giants to develop unique

With the Vietnam War and other social issues on the horizon, the 1960s were a roiling and turbulent time in history. Ask students to consider this. While same-sex marriage is now legal in New York, there was a time not so long ago (some 40 years) when solicitation of same-sex relations would land you in jail. The New York State Liquor Authority shut down establishments serving anyone suspected of being LGBTQ+ under the pretence that homosexual gatherings were “disorderly.”

But political activism changed a lot of things for the LGBTQ+ community. Anti-gay regulations were overturned in 1966, and gay people could now drink legally in bars. However, holding hands or kissing someone of the same sex was still illegal, so police brutality and harassment remained a problem for many decades to come.

Although the Stonewall uprising wasn’t the beginning of the gay rights movement, it was a crucible moment for LGBTQ+ activism that led to the establishment of many related organizations.

In 1970, thousands of people marched through the streets of Manhattan to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall riots. Remind students how this event was really the first gay pride parade in history. Look back at the size and scale of this initial celebration compared to the thousands of colourfully dressed people out celebrating this June. The diversity of people, clothing, and culture then vs. now. How has the movement changed, evolved, progressed? And where is it headed? A look back through history has much to show us.

The humanity of Pride Month

Of course, one of the best educational opportunities of Pride Month is the chance to talk with students about LGBTQ+ people and their ongoing efforts to find equity and justice in their lives. Remind them that the global LGBTQ+ community is far from liberated. Despite growing awareness, 69 countries in the world continue to criminalise consensual same-sex activity, primarily in Africa, the Middle East and Indonesia. The need to find dignity for this section of society is far from over. Encourage students to read literature that features LGBTQ+ stories and characters. Ask them to question where heterosexism comes from and how we can fix it.

Bear in mind, these lessons are not just for older students. There are plenty of ways K-12 educators can promote critical thinking through a lens of diversity and social justice. Lessons like these from the Anti-Defamation League can serve as an excellent springboard into larger discussions on same-sex marriage, transgender athletes, personal identity, and the future of policing in America. Online learning resources like Quizlet offer in-class quizzes and games that both students and teachers can enjoy to keep lessons interactive and social. The trick is making the lesson feel light and refreshing, not like a lecture. Let the conversation around LGBTQ+ rights lead to other related discussions, creating a safe zone for young people to question and wonder and share without fear of judgement or retaliation.

Most importantly, try not to let June be the only month you discuss or focus on gay pride with your students. Weave the subject into your lessons on civics, history, and politics. LGBTQ+ history and American history are interwoven and should be integrated as such.

If you’re teaching literature, assign books with characters who think and act differently than what’s “normal.” If you’re not sure where to start with queer fiction, try these suggestions.

Whatever you do to celebrate World Pride Month this June, design lessons to show students how to use knowledge and learning to fight oppression and injustice in the world, for all people.

Happy Pride Month!

Jenn Jeffers, US-based teacher

You may also be interested in these articles:

Call for automotive college leavers as motor trade demand for Autotech Academy interns grows
Sector News
@AcademyAutotech - Automotive students finishing their studies are bei
Winners announced for inaugural Malala Yousafzai secondary school writing competition
Sector News
A competition for secondary schools, created to help combat severe dis
Former OGTC supports testing and certification of unique solutions
Sector News
Former student wins backing of global energy giants to develop unique
New, Next or Never Normal? One Year On, What's New & What's Next?
Sector News
Leading education technology specialists C-Learning have announced tha
New College Lanarkshire students spend an evening with a High Court judge
Sector News
New College Lanarkshire (@NCLanarkshire) students spend an evening wit
UK's first ever cat grooming qualifications launched to help drive up safety
Sector News
By groomers for groomers Awarding Organisation iPET Network has launch
100% Pass Rate for Alternative Provision Learners Studying Construction Pathways
Sector News
Aspiring tradies at Waltham Forest College (@WFCTweets) were praised d
CNet Training Invests in Quality and Maintenance with Fluke Networks
Sector News
CNet (@CNettraining) has a long professional relationship with Fluke N
Training and wellbeing hub Cademi launches to tackle staff burn-out in SMEs
Sector News
New Staff Training And Wellbeing Hub Cademi Launches To Help SMEs Ta
West Suffolk College becomes WorldSkills UK Centre of Excellence
Sector News
West Suffolk College (@WestSuffolk) has partnered with the WorldSkills
Architectural technology degree apprenticeship appeals to industry
Sector News
@UCLan launches new course in response to employer demandsThe Universi
PHX secures contract to upskill Lancashire
Sector News
A leading Lancashire training provider @phxtraining has been selected

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5775)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page