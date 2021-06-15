 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Winners announced for inaugural Malala Yousafzai secondary school writing competition

Details
Hits: 445
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
secondary school writing competition

A competition for secondary schools, created to help combat severe disruption to learning and isolation that students faced over Covid-19 school closures, saw more than 1500 pupils across the UK submit their written work. 

Four UK secondary school pupils have been announced as the first-ever winners of a new creative writing competition backed by the world’s youngest Nobel winner, Malala Yousafzai, and the National Literacy Trust.

The inaugural 500 Word Malala Yousafzai Competition was launched in September 2020, asking students to submit their original creative stories. The aim of the competition is to use creative writing to boost the confidence, mental health, and literacy skills of school pupils who have experienced prolonged disruptions to learning and isolation from friends and family over two academic years.

The competition has provided a much-needed creative outlet for young people who have been struggling with the impact of the pandemic on their education and mental health. Research by Young Minds found that 80% of young people said that the coronavirus pandemic had made their mental health worse, while 87% of respondents said they had felt lonely or isolated during the lockdown period.

More than 1500 pupils from around 400 secondary schools submitted pieces of writing or graphic novels, which could be either fiction or non-fiction and in any genre.

Amongst the winners was twelve-year-old Katie Barnett, from Bishop Luffa School in Chichester, West Sussex, who entered a short story titled “The Three Little Pigs and Covid-19”.

Ada Lovelace Church of England High School in Ealing, London had two winning entries, “A Living Hell” by Mark Robinson, aged 13, and “A Chicken’s Road to Heaven” by Deema Mahmood, aged 11.

The creative writing competition was backed by Malala Yousafzai, campaigner for educational equality and the youngest ever recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, who congratulated the winners.

Malala said: “Every child has a story to tell. The Connected Creatives competition sums up exactly why I became an activist in the first place – young voices really do matter, but too often they’re ignored or silenced.

“The response to the competition has been inspiring – hundreds of young people took part, and the quality of the writing was impressive. It shows how important the provision of creative outlets like Connected Creatives are, in helping students to improve writing and digital skills, connect with peers, and share their work. Well done to all the pupils, as well as the teachers and schools that supported them.       

Call for automotive college leavers as motor trade demand for Autotech Academy interns grows
Sector News
@AcademyAutotech - Automotive students finishing their studies are bei
Former OGTC supports testing and certification of unique solutions
Sector News
Former student wins backing of global energy giants to develop unique
UK's first ever cat grooming qualifications launched to help drive up safety
Sector News
By groomers for groomers Awarding Organisation iPET Network has launch

“I’d like to congratulate both Mark and Deema on their winning stories. In writing “ A Chicken’s Road to Heaven”, Deema did a wonderful job of creating an engaging narrative – with a twist - from the point of view of Paprika the chicken. Mark’s story, “A Living Hell”, is a tense read that vividly captured the emotions of a soldier on the battlefield.

“I’d also like to say well done to Katie Barnett from Bishop Luffa School. Katie’s entry is a very clever retelling of a children’s story with a topical twist – what if the classic ‘Three Little Pigs’ was set during the Coronavirus pandemic? It’s amusing, but also does a great job in reminding us all of the importance of staying safe.

“Writing and storytelling have been essential in my fight to improve educational equality and the rights of girls to learn. Congratulations to the winners, runner up, shortlisted students and everyone that took part in the competition. I hope that you all continue to raise your voice.”

The competition took place on Connected Creatives, an EdTech platform that is free to use for schools, teachers, and pupils, in order to encourage diversity of writing and fairness in educational opportunities.

Connected Creatives was launched in 2020 by Dr Yasmin Hussain (EdD), an educationalist who won the Queen’s Anniversary Award – the highest national Honour awarded in UK further and higher education – for her work on the development of ‘Mother Tongue, Other Tongue’ with Professor Carol Ann Duffy DBE.

The Connected Creatives platform can be used for classroom or homework tasks, creative writing clubs, or extracurricular activities. Students have the choice of self-publishing their work - allowing students to consume and comment on content submitted by peers – or keeping pieces of writing private, eliminating the pressure of writing for an audience. Connected Creatives empowers students to retain control over their work and who sees it. All work and comments are moderated by teachers before publication to keep the platform safe and age-appropriate. 

The platform is also now used internationally; Teachers and pupils at St Francis Catholic College in Sydney, Australia requested access to the tool whilst studying Malala Yousafzai in English lessons, becoming the first users outside of the UK.

Dr Hussain has worked with international literacy experts, the National Literacy Trust, and colleagues across the education sector on the development of Connected Creatives.

Dr Yasmin Hussain said:

“No-one could have foreseen the huge challenges that teachers and students have faced over the previous two academic years. It is more important than ever that young people have access to tools that provide them with a safe creative outlet, new ways to learn, and opportunities to build confidence and improve mental health.

“Creative writing is a valuable talent, and vital in building key skills such as literacy, independent thinking, and problem solving.

“The quality of entries to the 500 Word Malala Yousafzai Competition has been phenomenal. It’s so important to celebrate the hard work and talent of young people, especially given the challenges that school pupils have faced recently. I am absolutely thrilled at the positive response we have had from schools. Teachers and pupils alike have really embraced the platform and the competition.

“I would also like to thank OrCam Technologies and Proper Goose for their generosity and support in providing prizes for the first-ever 500 Word Malala Yousafzai Competition. Both organisations share our values of educational fairness, and aim to provide young people with the tools and assistance they need for reading and writing. We’re so proud to be empowering the next generation of writers and creative thinkers with the opportunity to self-publish their work.”

OrCam Technologies, a leader in personal AI-driven innovations, has gifted the winners’ schools with its revolutionary OrCam Read digital reading device. The handheld device assists people with dyslexia, aphasia, reading fatigue, and other reading challenges. The OrCam Read [features video] is wireless and lightweight – compacted into a device the size of a pen – with an intuitive point-and-click operation. For students with dyslexia, the device helps to create an equal level of academic achievement and independence, allowing them to consume textbooks, digital blackboards, computer screens and text on other surfaces through instant audio playback.

Tsachi Moshinsky, OrCam’s UK Director comments:

 “We passionately believe in the ability of assistive technology to provide opportunities and empower students with reading challenges to reach their full potential. As soon as we heard about the Connected Creatives 500 Word Malala Yousafzai Competition, we knew we had to be involved with our shared mission to create equal opportunities for students, including access to tools that support their learning.”

Proper Goose, a family-run business that offers unique personalised stationery and gifts, is providing winners of The Malala Yousafzai Creative Writing Competition with a bundle of personalised goodies, including designed notepads, engraved pens, a water bottle and a ruler. The winners’ whole class will be provided with A5 notebooks. Each of the 26 runners up will also receive an A5 personalised, coloured notepad too.

The company is supporting Connected Creatives because the team believe that all young people should have access to traditional tools that enable them to be creative.

Founder Mark Gosling comments: 

“This writing competition is a great way for children to get creative and improve their literacy. Being dyslexic myself, I know it is important to get young people excited about stories, writing and using their imagination from a young age whatever their ability. “We wanted to support Connected Creatives, providing their participants and their schools with our traditional stationery so that everyone involved could continue journaling and story-making even when the competition is over. The number of people journaling has increased since the pandemic and it really is great for well-being.”

Deema Mahmood, aged 11, said:

 I am very honoured and excited to be a winner of this prestigious award. My intention was to write a humorous story that also reflects desire for freedom and at the same time shows how deep held beliefs can make life easier.”

Mark Robinson, aged 13, said:

 “I was delighted when I heard I had won, because I have loved to write short stories since I was younger. I was inspired to write my story because I have always been fascinated in history, and am (weirdly) interested in the World Wars particularly, therefore it influenced me to write a story based on an unknown soldier’s perspective.”

English teacher at Ada Lovelace Chuch of England High School, Hannah Khan, said: 

Connected Creatives has been a fantastic way for our students to engage in an imaginative and exciting way outside of the classroom and the competition has allowed students to take ownership of their writing. The entire school community is so proud of Deema and Mark and their wonderful stories. From Deema’s comedy to Mark’s harrowing tale of war, we are so impressed by the range of imagination and can’t wait to hear even more from our budding writers!”

Katie Barnett, aged 12, said:

Being a winner is just amazing. I wrote this story when we saw the idea on Instagram and it was just for a laugh and to keep friends and family entertained during Lockdown. I entered the competition because I was really proud of the story and I wanted more people to read it. I was shielding the day I found out I won, and my mum was out and dad was on a video call with work. I got so excited I rang my mum who went crazy on the phone. One thing I am very pleased with is all the prizes I have won for the school which will help some people hugely in their education especially through the pandemic.

Steve Collins, Head of English at Bishop Luffa School, said:

Katie’s class and I were delighted that she is one of the winners. Her story, as well as being amusing, is a reflection on the times we are living.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Call for automotive college leavers as motor trade demand for Autotech Academy interns grows
Sector News
@AcademyAutotech - Automotive students finishing their studies are bei
Former OGTC supports testing and certification of unique solutions
Sector News
Former student wins backing of global energy giants to develop unique
New, Next or Never Normal? One Year On, What's New & What's Next?
Sector News
Leading education technology specialists C-Learning have announced tha
New College Lanarkshire students spend an evening with a High Court judge
Sector News
New College Lanarkshire (@NCLanarkshire) students spend an evening wit
UK's first ever cat grooming qualifications launched to help drive up safety
Sector News
By groomers for groomers Awarding Organisation iPET Network has launch
100% Pass Rate for Alternative Provision Learners Studying Construction Pathways
Sector News
Aspiring tradies at Waltham Forest College (@WFCTweets) were praised d
CNet Training Invests in Quality and Maintenance with Fluke Networks
Sector News
CNet (@CNettraining) has a long professional relationship with Fluke N
Celebrating World Pride Month in the classroom
Sector News
It’s June, and you know what that means… It’s World Pride Month!
Training and wellbeing hub Cademi launches to tackle staff burn-out in SMEs
Sector News
New Staff Training And Wellbeing Hub Cademi Launches To Help SMEs Ta
West Suffolk College becomes WorldSkills UK Centre of Excellence
Sector News
West Suffolk College (@WestSuffolk) has partnered with the WorldSkills
Architectural technology degree apprenticeship appeals to industry
Sector News
@UCLan launches new course in response to employer demandsThe Universi
PHX secures contract to upskill Lancashire
Sector News
A leading Lancashire training provider @phxtraining has been selected

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5775)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page