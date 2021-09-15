 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Speakers for Schools invites employees to work from anywhere

Details
Hits: 387
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Jason Elsom, Chief Executive Officer of Speakers for Schools

New @Speakrs4Schools policy introduced to support employee wellbeing and scale up ambitions as charity looks to hire a more geographically diverse workforce 

Leading social mobility charity Speakers for Schools is offering all employees fully flexible working options with a new Work From Anywhere policy.

The policy is being rolled out this month, spearheaded by the charity’s CEO Jason Elsom. It allows Speakers for Schools to broaden its recruitment pool and welcome applicants from a broader range of locations and experiences.

The organisation has grown exponentially since March 2020, with the number of employees rising from 12 to 85, all based in different locations across the UK. To aid the continuation of this UK-wide expansion, the charity will become 100% remote, funding employees’ home office set-ups, providing organisational wellbeing champions and no meetings-Wednesdays amongst other policies to support the transition. Two office hubs will also be available in London and Manchester if employees would like to use one.

Employees at Speakers for Schools have embraced new working practices such as hackathons, induction buddies, team socials and regular surveys, fostering a culture of collaboration while supporting employees to balance their working and personal lives. 

Jason Elsom, Chief Executive Officer of Speakers for Schools, is looking to scale up over the coming months and believes a Work From Anywhere policy will attract more talent. Commenting on the announcement, Jason said: 

“The pandemic has proven that the world of work as we knew it was the product of tradition rather than of necessity. At Speakers for Schools, colleagues have been relentless in their efforts to support young people with supplying life-changing work experience and career opportunities without the financial and temporal burden of a commute. I hope the ability to Work From Anywhere will attract new talent to the organisation as we continue to rapidly grow, by helping to ensure employee wellbeing and a healthy work-life balance.”

Suzy Flanagan, HR Director at Speakers for Schools, said:

 “We value our employees and their input hugely. Expanding the organisation’s recruitment beyond standard geographical limitations has allowed us to draw on a more diverse talent pool and employ professionals with regional expertise. Our flexible approach to remote working means we can be even more inclusive. We can attract and retain people from all over the UK who share our values and buy into our work ethos.”  

The new internal policy mirrors the strides made by the organisation during lockdown to champion remote work experience, where employers deliver high-quality career opportunities online,  allowing young people to engage with a range of businesses often based far away from where they live. Since taking its work experience programmes online in March 2020, Speakers for Schools has created over 50,000 free virtual work experience placements for young people. Likewise, its network of employer partners has increased from 70 to over 700 over the course of the pandemic, and the number of schools accessing work experience through the charity has more than tripled in the last three years.

Youth Voice Census Report 2021: Young Peopleâ€™s Mental Health Is Suffering; They Feel Increasingly Disconnected From Support
Sector News
Young people in the UK have spoken. The Youth Voice Census captured da
New College of the Humanities has been awarded Tech Industry Gold accreditation
Sector News
New College of the Humanities (@NCHLondon) are delighted to announce o
â€˜Itâ€™s never too late to follow your passionâ€™: Imogen on Uni path 13 years after leaving school early
Sector News
Imogen Griffin has praised the power of adult education to transform l

Debbie Forster, MBE and CEO of Tech Talent Charter said:

“We are delighted to see that Speakers for Schools is embracing fully flexible working. This is an important part of not just creating a more inclusive culture, but also a very smart way to attract and retain great people. We love having them as a Tech Talent Charter Signatory and congratulate them in helping to lead the way in this important area”

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Youth Voice Census Report 2021: Young People’s Mental Health Is Suffering; They Feel Increasingly Disconnected From Support
Sector News
Young people in the UK have spoken. The Youth Voice Census captured da
New College of the Humanities has been awarded Tech Industry Gold accreditation
Sector News
New College of the Humanities (@NCHLondon) are delighted to announce o
‘It’s never too late to follow your passion’: Imogen on Uni path 13 years after leaving school early
Sector News
Imogen Griffin has praised the power of adult education to transform l
EDHEC’s Master in Management joins world’s top 10
Sector News
EDHEC Business School (@EDHEC_BSchool) has joined the world’s top 10
Over 3,400 young people make their voices heard through Youth Employment UK's Youth Voice Census.
Sector News
Sponsored by Amazing Apprenticeships (@AmazingAppsUK), Youth Employmen
FabLab Plymouth leads drive to help local people better understand our environment
Sector News
As part of the Smart Citizens Programme at Plymouth College of Art (@p
Barnet and Southgate College becomes SET Corporate Partner
Sector News
The Society for Education and Training (@SocietyET) is delighted to we
Student Loans Company to move to state-of-the-art Buchanan Wharf development
Sector News
The Student Loans Company (@SLCComms) has announced the agreement of a
Access to Higher Education courses at Leicester College offer route to university for adult students
Sector News
Leicester College (@LeicesterColl) is offering seven Access to Higher
One, two, three, JUMP! BEAR and Co-op back campaign with Progressive Sports
Sector News
@ProgSports - PRIMARY school pupils in Staffordshire are taking part i
Cloudreach makes a commitment to improving diversity in cloud tech with the launch of its new talent program
Sector News
@Cloudreach launches global Talent Academy, designed with @AWS_UKI wit
Students join forces with local community on conservation project
Sector News
@thehartschool Students in Cannock Chase volunteered to help their loc

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Laura-Jane Rawlings
Laura-Jane Rawlings has published a new article: Youth Voice Census Report 2021: Young People’s Mental Health Is Suffering; They Feel Increasingly Disconnected From Support 10 hours 58 minutes ago
NCH London
NCH London has published a new article: New College of the Humanities has been awarded Tech Industry Gold accreditation 10 hours 59 minutes ago
Paul Mudd
Paul Mudd had a status update on Twitter 11 hours 12 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Back To The Office – Is It Now Time For Handrails, Harnesses, Or Both?”​ @paul_mudd https://t.co/pqT9LNPb0x
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6072)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page