 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Shifting from Retention Methods of Teaching to More Interactive Ones in the Search for New Ways to Engage Students

Details
Hits: 339
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

VISR Dynamics, a leading software development studio have launched Stage Pro, a multi-user Virtual Reality (VR) learning environment that enables Further Education to deliver more interactive methods of teaching to engage students.

The technological developments of the last 15 years have made a huge difference in society, but also in transforming education and training. Technology is enabling teachers and students to work, study and gain information in innovative ways. VR aids learning, enabling teachers to create educational content that helps students understand more complex concepts, in a visual and engaging way.

Stage Pro enables users to explore asset libraries, add assets to environments and jump into a VR environment to collaborate and interact with their work. Immersive learning delivered by Stage Pro benefits teachers and students by allowing them to:

  • Practice safely first without risk
  • Practice in all weather conditions
  • Reduce the use and disposal of materials
  • Increase participation in limited spaces
  • Bridge the skills gap between education and employment

Oliver Nicoll, CEO of VISR Dynamics explained,

“Stage Pro fits well with delivery against skills gaps as it provides immersive environments for students to gain skills, practicing safely without risk, not to mention new ways to engage students that they couldn’t before.

For example, with something like pig farming – there's associated biohazards that restrict Further Education from being able to effectively teach students. Stage Pro allows students to learn virtually, they don’t need to worry about those risks, the weather, the cost of materials or how they’ll dispose of materials responsibly.

They’re also able to increase participation from students with everyone able to have a go, even in limited spaces”.

VISR Dynamics will be showcasing Stage Pro at Tech Week Humber on the 9th of November at the Bonus Arena in Hull.

Antonio Tombanane, Founder of Tech Week Humber said

“we are delighted to have partnered with VISR Dynamics at Tech Week Humber. They’re at the forefront of cuttingedge virtual reality technology. The education landscape is changing and how we engage with learners is crucial now more than ever. The Stage Pro learning environment is a revolutionary way to educate students”.

The most promising careers for young people in the environmental sector
Sector News
A recent global survey found that nearly 60% of young people are worri
National recruitment and training provider Qube Learning partners with The Princeâ€™s Trust to help thousands of young people into employment
Sector News
Qube Learning (@QubeLearning): Get Started with Healthcare, in partner
College gains premier partner in China
Sector News
Gower College Swansea has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ch

You may also be interested in these articles:

The most promising careers for young people in the environmental sector
Sector News
A recent global survey found that nearly 60% of young people are worri
National recruitment and training provider Qube Learning partners with The Prince’s Trust to help thousands of young people into employment
Sector News
Qube Learning (@QubeLearning): Get Started with Healthcare, in partner
College gains premier partner in China
Sector News
Gower College Swansea has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ch
Leeds City College offers free adult taster sessions
Sector News
Leeds City College (@leedscitycoll), a member of Luminate Education Gr
Black History Month – Inspirational black leaders share their advice with students
Sector News
Six inspirational black leaders shared their advice and experience wit
UK leading building materials supplier Breedon endorse new Urban Driver Appreniticeship
Sector News
New apprenticeship set to attract younger drivers in bid to tackle #HG
Adult learners are returning to classrooms – but will further education ever be the same again?
Sector News
The education industry has changed dramatically over the past year; wh
Wage boost for millions of low-paid workers
Sector News
MILLIONS of the UK’s lowest paid workers will benefit from a pay ris
Queen Alexandra College (QAC) achieves Leaders in Diversity Award success
Sector News
QAC (@QAC_Official) has achieved the prestigious Leaders in Diversity
National training provider The B2W Group celebrates Grade 2 (Good) Ofsted feedback with a curriculum that “transforms lives”
Sector News
The B2W Group (@theb2wgroup) has received a Grade 2 (Good) in its firs
Centre for Digital Technologies official opening in Basildon
Sector News
South Essex College (@SouthEssexColl) held an official opening ceremon
South Essex College: Minister's T-Level visit
Sector News
South Essex College (@SouthEssexColl) welcomed the new government Mini

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 1 hour

Understanding Apprenticeship Funding (Zoom Conferencing)

The seminar format encourages delegate participation and aims to ensure that attendees get reliable guidance and advice in the planning of their...

  • Wednesday, 08 December 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 1 hour

Designated Safeguarding Lead Training (Zoom Conferencing)

A provider’s Designated Safeguarding Lead (DSL) plays a critical role in its approach to safeguarding its learners, training its staff, providing...

  • Friday, 10 December 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 1 hour

Effective Governance in Post-16 Training (Zoom Conferencing)

Over the course of the last few years, ineffective governance has been one of the most commonly occurring Ofsted criticisms of providers deemed to...

  • Monday, 06 December 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online, National

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6209)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page