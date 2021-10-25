 
National recruitment and training provider Qube Learning partners with The Prince’s Trust to help thousands of young people into employment

Details
Qube Learning (@QubeLearning): Get Started with Healthcare, in partnership with The Prince’s Trust

 Leading national recruitment and training provider Qube Learning has partnered with youth charity The Prince’s Trust to recruit and place young people into care sector roles. Through a scheme funded by the Department for Health and Social Care and in partnership with Health Education England, the charity and education organisation are aiming to fill a large number of vacancies over the next three years.

The number of roles available in the social care sector increase by around 1% per year (an average of 17,000 new roles per annum) and Skills for Care have noted that there are at least 112,000 social care vacancies that need to be filled on any given day. Consequently, both organisations are committed to driving employability within such an important sector, providing more sustainable opportunities for young people, vitally contributing also to driving down the average age of those working within the sector as a result.

The youth charity founded in 1976 by His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales, helps vulnerable young people get their lives on track. Supporting young people 11 to 30-year-olds all over the UK to build their confidence and skills to support them into jobs, education and training. Qube Learning, an expert in the further education sphere, is a seamless fit for the charity as they look to assist in kickstarting the careers for those looking to work in the healthcare and adult social care industry. Qube Learning will provide essential careers guidance and the development of employability skills for people, linking them to Employers who have live job vacancies.

Joe Crossley, CEO of Qube Learning, says:

“We are thrilled to be working with The Prince’s Trust. Working with such a reputable charity, we are keen to nourish this relationship, move it forward and engage and recruit talented people with a desire to succeed through the scheme. It isn’t about who they know or where they are from, it is about what they can give to a role in an area of work that is crying out for gifted, brilliant people. We look for raw talent, to nurture someone’s abilities, we want them to be successful and see a future in care, while learning and building on their skill set. This is an exciting opportunity for us, we have a huge amount of knowledge in this space and look forward to seeing the results.”

Rebecca Price, Senior Head of Service Delivery of Health and Social Care at The Prince’s Trust, says:

“We are excited to be collaborating with Qube Learning on such an important initiative, giving young people the opportunity, skills and necessary support to start meaningful careers within the care sector. Our work will give more young people access to the right opportunities to fulfil their potential and into sustainable careers they can be proud of; at a time when both the sector and young people need us the most.”

With many roles available, all jobs and Apprenticeships within health and social care organisations and their supply chains are within scope for the programme. The encouraging partnership looks to place people in healthcare assistant, support worker, IT support, catering, finance, administration, facilities management, and health logistics roles, to name a few.

Qube Learning is proud to be an OFSTED grade 2 (Good) Training Provider and works with hundreds of Employers across the country to deliver a range of training and qualifications to a multitude of Students. If you are interested in finding out more about the positive opportunities an Apprenticeship or Traineeship can bring, either as a Student or an Employer then speak with the experts at Qube Learning. A progressive business, Qube Learning has an eLearning platform, Qube Vision, that has a broad catalogue of courses offering a choice of training courses in Leadership & Management, Healthcare & Wellbeing, Information Technology, Health & Safety, Project Management, Retail & Hospitality, Customer Service, Business and Sales & Marketing.

