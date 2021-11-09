FAB2021 prepares to showcase a world-class awarding and assessment industry; as major government qualifications reform looms

The Federation of @AwardingBodies (FAB) is gearing up for its first in-person annual conference since November 2019.
It takes place at the Marriott Hotel in Leicester on 11 & 12 November 2021.
Full members of FAB are regulated awarding and assessment organisations who, collectively, are committed to the highest standards of quality and delivery for learners. This includes our Platinum Partner members who represent some of the best-known brands in qualifications.
Only the very best organisations providing regulated qualifications in the United Kingdom and overseas seek membership of the Federation. And together, we actively influence and shape the post-16 skills and education landscape across the UK.
As the country emerges from the pandemic, the focus of the two-day conference this year is ‘delivering for the learner and society in challenging times.’
Over the two days, delegates will hear from leading industry experts, and regulators from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Government ministers and senior officials are also addressing the conference this year.
Commenting on the industry gathering, co-chairs of the Federation, Kirstie Donnelly MBE and Alan Woods OBE, said:
“On behalf of the Board, we’d like to welcome all those who will be brought together in-person and virtually for the first time since the pandemic began. There is no doubt this has been a challenging period for the whole industry and the wider skills sector.
“We’d like to place on record our sincere thanks to the entire awarding and assessment sector for the tireless way in which all our people have ensured that learners and apprentices were never disadvantaged by Covid-19.
“Quite rightly, we clapped the key workers during the pandemic. But we should never forget that in the engine room of our education system, there’s also some brilliant awarding and assessment experts who have helped keep the skills and education show on the road these past 24 challenging months. We salute them.”
Tom Bewick, chief executive of the Federation added:
“This year’s conference and annual awards is one of the biggest ever. It’s a real sign of just how much our high-quality regulated members enjoy working with one another as part of a team.
“This is the first annual conference we have put together that will see the fusion of our enhanced digital capabilities as an organisation with an in- person conference experience. As a result, we will be livestreaming some of the key sessions from the event this year, including our annual gala awards dinner co-hosted with the internet sensation Jackie Weaver!
“We’re particularly proud of our exclusive media partnership with FE News who, throughout the pandemic, have worked closely with our digital services arm, Skills World Live productions, to help us produce the most popular education podcast in the UK.”
You can tune into #FAB2021 on 11 and 12 November at the following times GMT:
11 November
11.00
Alex Burghart MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Minister for Skills)
Kirstie Donnelly MBE, Co-Chair of the Federation of Awarding Bodies
11.20 The future of qualifications regulation across the UK
Dr Jo Saxton, Chief Regulator Ofqual
- Emma Scott, Director of Operations for VTQ at Ofqual
- George Brown, Head of Accreditation at SQA Accreditation
- Dr Rachel Heath-Davies, Head of Regulatory Policy at Qualifications Wales
- David Crosbie, Programme Manager CCEA Accreditation
13.30 Skills World Live Radio Show: What does the Skills Bill and Quals Reform really mean for the FE sector?
Presented by Tom Bewick, Chief Executive at the Federation of Awarding Bodies
Guests
- Rachel Cooper, Strategy Director at IfATE
- Catherine Large, Executive Director of Vocational and Technical Qualifications at Ofqual
- Susan Lovelock, Director of Professional and Technical Education, Department for Education
- Catherine Winter, Managing Director, Financial Capability and Community Outreach at LIBF
- David Hughes, Chief Executive, AoC
- Dr Sue Pember CBE, Policy Director at HOLEX
21.25 FAB 2021 Awards
Hosted by Tom Bewick, Chief Executive at the Federation of Awarding Bodies and internet sensation Jackie Weaver.
12 November
10.25 Forging a new working relationship with the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE) in a changing regulatory landscape
- Charlotte Bosworth, Managing Director at Innovate Awarding
- Rob Nitsch, Chief Operating Officer at IfATE
- Sarah Edmonds, Founder and Director, Artemis Associates
- Kevern Kerswell, CEO, OCN West Midlands
- Patrick Craven, Director of Policy and Strategy Partnerships at City and Guilds
- Suzanne Hall, Head of Product: Technical at Pearson
14.45 Skills World Live Radio Show: How does the UK win the global skills race?
Presented by Tom Bewick, Chief Executive at the Federation of Awarding Bodies
- Mims Davies MP
- Dr Fiona Aldridge, Head of Skills Insight at WMCA
- Tina Renshaw, CEO at the English Speaking Board
- Jo Maher, Principal and Chief Executive at Loughborough College
- Jonathan Ortmans, President at GAN