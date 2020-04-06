 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

School designs 3D-printed parts to convert snorkels into emergency ventilator masks for NHS to fight COVID-19

Details
Hits: 294

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
International Schools' new ventilator masks

@ACSintschools designs new 3D-printed parts to convert snorkels into emergency ventilator masks for #NHS 

ACS Internationals Schools has developed a new adapter to turn full face snorkel masks into emergency ventilators for hospitals struggling to find enough equipment to treat the influx of COVID-19 patients.

The process of converting snorkel masks into emergency ventilator masks has been initiated by Italian start-up, Isinnova, which has successfully designed 3D-printed parts to connect a Decathlon mask to a hospital ventilator, and this technology is now being used in hospitals in Europe. This particular mask, however, is quickly running out of stock.

ACS has identified another brand of mask that is available in abundance on Amazon, and has successfully created an adapter which allows the existing ventilator connector to fit with the alternative masks.

The project has been led by ACS's Partnerships Director, Graeme Lawrie, and Barnaby Sandow, Head of School, ACS International School Cobham, who have worked with a network of teachers from ACS and its partnership schools to design and develop the parts, from their own homes using 3D printers.

Having successfully created the adapter, five prototype masks have now been sent to be tested by Dr David Southern, Consultant Intensivist and Equipment Lead, Critical Care at Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

Once reviewed, the masks will be evaluated by the hospital's ethics committee, and, if approved, will be rolled out across the hospital and will open up possibilities for them to be used in hospitals across the UK too.

Graeme Lawrie explains:

"We initially made the connection with Wrexham Maelor Hospital because Barnaby Sandow, our Head of School for ACS Cobham, has family members working there who have informed us that the hospital needs to increase capacity for at least another 200 patients in the next few weeks. Having heard about the project in Italy, we were certain there would be something we could do to help and set about experimenting with Computer Aided Design (CAD) drawings to fit a new type of snorkel mask.

"The whole project so far has been a huge collaborative effort between ACS's own teachers, teachers from our network of partnership schools, as well as local industry, who have come together to help design, print and test the parts. At ACS we're lucky to have access to a range of 3D printers, and some ACS teachers have been able to take these printers home with them and are now 3D printing parts for the masks. If everything gets approved, we've got a whole 'army of makers', including Design & Technology teachers and companies across the country, poised and ready to print the parts we need. It takes five and a half hours to print the components for just one mask, so help from anyone who has access to a 3D printer is incredibly valuable.

Advertisement

First Charity-Funded School in Cambodia is opened by Tropic Skincare
FE Video
Today (2 Apr), @TropicSkincare Founder & CEO, Susie Ma, presented
College of Haringey, Enfield and North East London media students get a taste of the industry at Sky
FE Video
In January, a group of Level 3 Media students from @CollegeNELondon we
Singer Shaun Escoffery records lockdown message for Barking & Dagenham College students
FE Video
@BarkingCollege alumnus @ShaunEscoffery has kindly recorded a motivati

"Once printed, parts will be sent to me to assemble and I will ship them to the hospital. This is an extremely challenging time for everyone across the country, and the world, and we hope that ACS can make even a small contribution to supporting the incredible efforts of the NHS."

Through its charitable partnerships fund, ACS currently has enough funding to create 200 ventilator masks, and is currently raising more funds to support the project via JustGiving: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/partnerships. Funds from the JustGiving campaign will also go towards supporting families and children from ACS's group of partnership schools who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

You may also be interested in these articles:

FE Insight events for Service Leavers
FE Video
Six regional FE Insight events for Service Leavers and FE providers ta
Employees are Struggling to Adapt to a Technological Workplace
FE Video
#StaySafeStayHome - #DigitalTransformation is paving the way for the c
First Charity-Funded School in Cambodia is opened by Tropic Skincare
FE Video
Today (2 Apr), @TropicSkincare Founder & CEO, Susie Ma, presented
College of Haringey, Enfield and North East London media students get a taste of the industry at Sky
FE Video
In January, a group of Level 3 Media students from @CollegeNELondon we
CITB refreshes Skills & Training Fund to support firms hit by COVID-19
FE Video
As the impact of #COVID_19 on the construction industry becomes ever m
Singer Shaun Escoffery records lockdown message for Barking & Dagenham College students
FE Video
@BarkingCollege alumnus @ShaunEscoffery has kindly recorded a motivati
'Finding Your Future' campaign supports young people with learning disabilities and autism to remain focused on employment through UK lockdown
FE Video
@FoundationDFN and the National Special Educational Needs and Disabili
New education resource encourages students to eat more veg
FE Video
The @MediaSmartUK #EatThemToDefeatThem education pack builds on the ca
National Education Union calls for school closures
FE Video
#SchoolClosureUK - @NEUnion calls for school closures from @BorisJohns
£1.5 million DfE contract for Manchester and North of England digital transformation partnership
FE Video
@EducationGovUK appoints @WeAreSigma as its user experience (#UX) part
Ofsted inspections temporarily suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic
FE Video
@Ofsted Suspends Inspections as #COVID19 SpreadsOfsted inspections are
Barking and Dagenham College Teachers and Lecturers get creative with video lessons
FE Video
Lecturers from @BarkingCollege who teach vocational subjects such as c

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 58 minutes ago

Rapid tech deployment for remote delivery: part 2, deep...

Overview This webinar series will be of value to all providers, wherever they are in their journey to deploy technology to enable remote delivery to...

  • Monday, 06 April 2020 03:00 PM
  • Online
PromoteEd
PromoteEd has published a new article: You Need a Job to go back to – Now Is the time to be Flexible and Work with your Employer! 1 hour 30 minutes ago
WCG (formerly Warwickshire College Group)
WCG (formerly Warwickshire College Group) has published a new article: Toy cars part of innovative approach to learning at Warwick Trident College 1 hour 51 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4340)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page